State to monetise metro rail depots, starting with Mogharpada

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government plans to monetise nearly 100 hectares of land—equivalent to more than 22 Wankhede Stadiums—in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that has been primarily identified for setting up depots for multiple metro rail corridors.

First in the pipeline is the Mogharpada depot in Thane, which will serve four metro corridors—lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11. The depot layout also includes a provision for the upcoming Thane Coastal Road to pass through the plot.

While commercial buildings and shopping malls exist above or next to railway and metro stations, officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and industry experts said this could be the first time that metro depots are commercially exploited.

Confirming the development, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in response to a message sent by Hindustan Times, said he has directed MMRDA to monetise all metro depots through a mixed-use pattern. In real estate parlance, a mixed-use pattern refers to a combination of commercial, retail and residential real estate.

However, industry experts said that the chances of allotting land for residential projects within a metro depot seem implausible, and the land would be better suited for commercial and office spaces.

The move comes amid growing public unease over a wave of land monetisation plans in Mumbai. Citizens’ groups have demanded that public lands be utilised only for genuine public purposes like housing, civic amenities and open spaces.

Mogharpada as pilot

MMRDA officials said that the Mogharpada depot will be developed over 45 hectares as a pilot project before being extended to other metro depots. This is one of the largest car sheds planned for Mumbai’s metro network, designed to house 64 trains of six to eight coaches each, along with pit lines, maintenance facilities, administrative buildings and control centres.

“A depot is going to be built, for which the layout is ready. There is space available within the depot to construct buildings, which can be commercially exploited. It holds immense potential to develop real estate. We are working on the feasibility of this concept, which seems doable. The layout of the Mogharpada depot also has a provision for taking the Thane Coastal Road through it,” said an MMRDA official, requesting anonymity.

Based on the confirmation of feasibility, several details—such as whether stabling lines will have two-level parking spaces, location of the buildings, whether residential complexes can be accommodated, and the required floor space index (FSI)—are expected to be finalised later. The Thane Municipal Corporation has also proposed a sports complex close to the depot, officials said.

Experts described this as “a rare greenfield opportunity” in a landlocked city like Mumbai, where a majority of development is taking place in the form of redevelopment.

“Office spaces inside car depots would mean that people need not step out of the station premises and can head straight to their workplaces,” said Gulam Zia, senior executive director at real estate consultancy Knight Frank India. “This would restrict the load on the road infrastructure below. It would help develop slightly less populated areas where metro depots are usually constructed.”

Public policy analyst Paresh Rawal said this is a good way to develop non-fare revenue for the metro rail. “The authorities will get to monetise the land, and it would not lead to increasing ticket fares and burden people. Moreover, the depot will become prime real estate property,” he added.

In June 2024, MMRDA had sought permission from the state government to alter the land-use classification of the Mogharpada plot to construct a metro car depot. The tender for work in the depot was also issued, with a 36-month deadline.