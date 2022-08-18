State to organise pro-govinda league to promote dahi handi
Once they receive the status of a sport, the govindas will be entitled to government jobs from the 5% quota reserved for the sportsmen
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde accorded the status of sport to dahi handi and said that the state government will promote ‘the sport’ by organising pro-govinda league from next year, on the lines of the commercial events organised in countries like Spain and China.
Shinde said that dahi handi or govinda is promoted as sport in China and Spain and the events of pyramids are organised at state-level. “Similar events in the form of pro-govinda league will be organised in Maharashtra from next year. The state government will sponsor the prizes for the winners,” the CM said in the legislative assembly in response to the demand made by MLA Pratap Sarnaik.
He added, “Just like many traditional events like kho-kho, kabaddi, mallakhamb have been included in the list of sports, we have now decided to add dahi handi as well.”
Appreciating the move, Sarnaik said, “The Shinde government has taken positive steps to preserve and encourage the traditional sport.”
Shinde also announced that the state government will provide an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased govinda losing life during the dahi handi celebrations. The govindas sustaining permanent disability during celebration will be given ₹7.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh depending on the disability. “All the mandals have to ensure that safety norms laid down by the authorities are followed,” said Shinde.
This announcement came days after the state announced insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for govindas suffering injuries. The state government realised that the process of obtaining the insurance cover could not be completed in just a few days ahead of the dahi handi celebration on Friday.
Police officer arrests murder suspect after spiritual guru’s advice, suspended
A police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been suspended afterthe Bamitha police officer, assistant sub-inspector Anil Sharma,e allegedly reached out to a self-styled spiritual guru to help solve the murder of a 17-year-old girl found dead in a well, people aware of the matter said. When his relatives confronted the police, his superior, town inspector Pankaj Sharma showed them the video of the conversation between Sharma and the self-styled spiritual guru Pandokhar Sarkar. The video soon reached social media.
Man killed by speeding MSRTC bus at Khopat depot in Thane
A 46-year-old man who went to reserve bus tickets for The deceased, resident of Lokmanya Nagar, 46, Gopal Khedekar,'s village in Konkan for Ganeshotsav was mowed down by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus while he was entering the bus depot at Khopat in Thane. The bus driver did not see him cross the road and rammed into him. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed during the treatment. The deceased, resident of Lokmanya Nagar, 46, Gopal Khedekar, had five children.
Warring Sena factions bring session to a temporary halt
Mumbai The proceedings of the House had to be interrupted on the second day of the state assembly on Thursday after the two Shiv Sena factions locked horns over a decision taken by the previous Uddhav Thackeray government. Deputy chairman Neelam Gorhe also got support from other legislators from the Shinde faction and Bharatiya Janata Party. Following this, the deputy chairman adjourned the proceedings for five minutes.
Navi Mumbai football players dejected over FIFA suspension of AIFF
The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the 42 under-17 girl students coached by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to play some special matches in connection with the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 looks improbable following the suspension of All India Football Federation by the world governing body for football. FIFA suspended All India Football Federation for 'undue influence from third parties'. The civic administration was determined to play the perfect host for the grand event.
IED in Amritsar planted on Mohali RGP attack accused Landa’s behest
The interrogation of two men, who were arrested in the Amritsar improvised explosive device (IED) seizure case, has revealed that Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who is also prime accused in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in May, was the kingpin of the module.
