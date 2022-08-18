Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State to organise pro-govinda league to promote dahi handi

State to organise pro-govinda league to promote dahi handi

mumbai news
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 10:18 PM IST

Once they receive the status of a sport, the govindas will be entitled to government jobs from the 5% quota reserved for the sportsmen

Shinde said that dahi handi or govinda is promoted as sport in China and Spain and the events of pyramids are organised at state-level (Vijay Bate)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde accorded the status of sport to dahi handi and said that the state government will promote ‘the sport’ by organising pro-govinda league from next year, on the lines of the commercial events organised in countries like Spain and China.

Once they receive the status of a sport, the govindas will be entitled to government jobs from the 5% quota reserved for the sportsmen.

Shinde said that dahi handi or govinda is promoted as sport in China and Spain and the events of pyramids are organised at state-level. “Similar events in the form of pro-govinda league will be organised in Maharashtra from next year. The state government will sponsor the prizes for the winners,” the CM said in the legislative assembly in response to the demand made by MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

He added, “Just like many traditional events like kho-kho, kabaddi, mallakhamb have been included in the list of sports, we have now decided to add dahi handi as well.”

Appreciating the move, Sarnaik said, “The Shinde government has taken positive steps to preserve and encourage the traditional sport.”

Shinde also announced that the state government will provide an ex-gratia of 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased govinda losing life during the dahi handi celebrations. The govindas sustaining permanent disability during celebration will be given 7.5 lakh and 5 lakh depending on the disability. “All the mandals have to ensure that safety norms laid down by the authorities are followed,” said Shinde.

This announcement came days after the state announced insurance cover of 10 lakh for govindas suffering injuries. The state government realised that the process of obtaining the insurance cover could not be completed in just a few days ahead of the dahi handi celebration on Friday.

