Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State waives 500 stamp duty for domicile, income certificates

BySurendra P Gangan
Mar 06, 2025 08:28 AM IST

As per prevailing procedure, those seeking income, domicile, non-creamy layer, caste verification and similar certificates must submit an affidavit on a ₹500 stamp paper

Mumbai: The state revenue department has waived the 500 stamp duty required to obtain domicile, nationality, income, caste verification and similar certificates, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Wednesday. The move will benefit lakhs of students passing their board exams, said a statement issued by the minister’s office.

State waives <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 stamp duty for domicile, income certificates
State waives 500 stamp duty for domicile, income certificates

“Students passing class X and XII exams will save around 3,000 spent on obtaining such certificates for admission (in higher studies),” the statement mentioned.

As per prevailing procedure, those seeking income, domicile, non-creamy layer, caste verification and similar certificates must submit an affidavit on a 500 stamp paper for every certificate.

Revenue authorities have been directed to do away with the stamp duty with immediate effect and applicants will now have to apply for certificates at the tehsil office via self-attested affidavits on plain paper, the statement from Bawankule’s office noted.

An official from the revenue department, however, said that the decision to waive stamp duty for certificates was taken way back in 2004.

“The directions were not being implemented by many collectors and tehsil officers, so fresh orders have been issued. Revenue offices have been directed ensure strict implementation,” said the officer.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On