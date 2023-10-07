State-run hospital deaths: People losing lives due to corrupt governance, says Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the death of several patients in some state-run hospitals in a short span of time, alleging that people are losing lives due to its corrupt governance. Mumbai, Oct 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference, at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Vijay Bate)

The health infrastructure of the state handled the pandemic situation efficiently when he was the CM during the COVID-19 outbreak, he said. “How can the system, which worked so efficiently during the coronavirus pandemic, not be competent,” Thackeray asked.

Addressing a press conference at his residence Matoshree, Thackeray demanded the resignation of the public health minister Tanaji Sawant and medical education minister Hasan Mushrif for the death of patients in Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), Nagpur and Kalwa government hospitals.

He also alleged that there was an “outbreak of corruption” and claimed that the government has money to run its advertisements, but no funds to save the lives of people. The former state chief minister also accused the government of procuring medicines without any tendering process and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into it.

“If that (medicine procurement without tenders) is going to happen, then you are opening the doors for corruption. People are losing lives because of corrupt governance,” Thackeray alleged.

“There should be a CBI probe wherever medicines did not reach… or is there anyone’s middlemen involved there?” he asked. Thirty-one patients, including infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, while the death of 41 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar between October 2 and 3.

Thackeray also took a swipe at Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for not visiting Nanded after the incident. “Where are the ‘one full and two half’ (CM and two DCM)? It is their duty to go to Nanded after so many people lost their lives. But they were busy visiting Delhi to sort out the political problems in the ruling alliance.” said Thackeray.

“During Covid, when several states were struggling on public health fronts, Maharashtra set an example before the country on how to face the pandemic. Our government ensured an adequate supply of medicine and other equipment. Being the CM at that time, I received recognition for it but I was only the representative of all doctors, nurses and other people working in government hospitals. Now the same doctors are there and the same system is working. However, the state government is blaming doctors and health systems for the deaths in Nanded Hospital. It is a failure of political leadership in government and not of the doctors and others in the health system.” said Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray said that the state government failed to supply medicines and other facilities due to corruption.

Responding to Uddhav’s sharp criticism of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that he does not have the moral right to speak on the health system.

“Thackeray should remember when patients died due to lack of oxygen, he was busy with distribution of tenders for the same. Even his government did not spare the body bags of the deceased for commission.”

