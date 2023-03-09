State’s urban population and unemployment rate, both see an increase

Mumbai: The urban population in Maharashtra is increasing and at the same time, the unemployment rate in these areas has also gone up. According to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra, the population of the state is projected to be 12.44 crore on March 1, 2021 as per the National Commission on Population. HT Image

The state is the second most populous state in India after Uttar Pradesh with 23.09 crore. As per 2011 census, the population of the state was 11.24 crore. Proportion of projected urban population for the State at present is 48%, which is about 14% more than All-India urban population of 34.4%. Urban population percentage was 45.2 in 2011.

The survey also shows that unemployment rate in urban areas of Maharashtra post-Covid has increased from 4.4 % in 2019-20 to 6.5 % in 2020-21. This survey also showed that the contribution of the service sector in employment dropped by 2.2 % during this period.

According to the survey, total employment in the State as on 30th June, 2022 was 80.36 lakh, of which 28.2 % were female. The proportion of employment in the private sector was 70.8 % of the total employment.

According to this report, unemployment in urban areas of Maharashtra was 4.4 % in 2019-20 and post Covid, it increased to 6.5% in 2020-21. During this period all India unemployment rate in urban area reduced marginally from 6.9 % to 6.7 %. While unemployment rate in urban area increased, the same in rural area during same period reduced to 2.4%. Unemployment rate in graduate and diploma holders is highest with 12 to 14%. In post-graduate people, this ratio is 8% comparatively less.

The survey report also shares the contribution of agriculture, industry and service sector for the period 2019-20 and 2020-21. During this period employment in industry sector was increased for 1.8%, employment in agriculture and allied sector marginally increased by 0.4% to 49.5% from 49.1%.

However, at the same time, employment in service sector dropped by 2.2% from 34.3% to 32.1%. The Employee provident fund accounts in 2022-23 till November was 19.96 lakh, which was about seven lakh less than 26.45 lakh.