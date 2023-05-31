Storm in Bhiwandi damages 500 homes

BHIWANDI: Stormy weather conditions with high velocity winds and rain lashed parts of Padgha-Borivali rural stretch in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday late afternoon, uprooting trees, damaging roofs of more than 500 homes and the massive shed of marriage hall. Over 500 homes were damaged in villages around Padgha in rural parts of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday afternoon after heavy winds and rain lashed the area. (HT PHOTO)

Official sources said stormy conditions developed in villages around Padgha around 3 pm disrupting normal life in the rural parts of Bhiwandi taluka. In Borivli village, wedding celebrations in a Gujjar community marriage were disrupted when the roof of a marriage hall collapsed due to high winds and rain leading to several people suffering minor injuries. They were given first aid at a nearby clinic and discharged, officials said.

Wind velocity began rising late afternoon leading to uprooting of several trees, electric poles, and sending the roofs of several houses flying. After learning of the weather conditions, The Bhiwandi administration despatched ambulances and police personnel to the area.

Padgha police officials said that they received information about the collapse of the shed of the Gujjar marriage hall collapsed and they rushed to the spot. They said no no casualties were reported.

A resident said, “Within 20 minutes, a heavy storm and rainfall developed and caused destruction. Many houses were damaged, and rain lashed homes where roofs were damaged.”

Homes were damaged when high velocity winds and rain lashed the area in Wafale village in rural parts of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to HT, Adhik Patil, Tahsildar, Bhiwandi said, “We have conducted panchnama of damages and our survey revealed that there were 589 houses with damaged roofs across villages like Padgha, Borivli-Rahur, Wafale, Dalepada, and Angaon due to the storm. Ten people suffered minor injuries in Borivli village. At least 25 houses and their sheds were badly damaged due to the storm. The 25 families have been temporarily shifted to the Urdu school in Borivli village for their safety.” He said the final report of the survey will be submitted to the Thane Collector.

The Regional Meterological Centre, Mumbai had issued a warning on Monday indicating that some parts of Maharashtra were likely to experience rain accompanied by thunder in the next five days, but Thane and Palghar districts were excluded from the prediction.

