Strict vigil at Wankhede Stadium for India vs New Zealand after social media threat

Security measures around Wankhede Stadium have been heightened following a threat message on X (formerly Twitter) from an unidentified individual, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday. The message warned of a nefarious incident during the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand semi-final match of the Cricket World Cup scheduled for today, reported ANI quoting Mumbai Police. The match will held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

The anonymous user tagged Mumbai Police in the post, accompanying the message with an image that displayed firearms, hand grenades, and bullets. Mumbai Police said that they are implementing strict vigilance in and around the stadium and its vicinity.

“An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and nearby areas. The person had tagged Mumbai Police on his post and shown gun, hand grenades and bullets in a photo,” Mumbai Police said.

The identity and motives of the person behind the threat message remain unknown at the time of writing this, and the police are actively investigating the matter.

Spectators attending the match can expect enhanced security protocols, with rigorous checks and verifications in place.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police cracked down on black marketeers ahead of the first semi-final game between India and New Zealand, and arrested a man after recovering two complimentary tickets worth ₹1.2 lakh each.

Personnel from the J J Marg police station here recovered two tickets from the accused. They were complimentary tickets, worth ₹1.2 lakh each, meant for VIP persons or special invitees, the official said.

The police had earlier nabbed an event organiser, Akash Kothari, for allegedly black marketing tickets for the World Cup semi-final match.

Kothari was selling tickets at four to five times the original cost, police earlier said.

(With ANI inputs)

