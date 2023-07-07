Students at risk as Govandi school building develops cracks

Mumbai: About 941 students are at serious risk to their lives from the dilapidated building of Amarnath High School in Govandi. A construction next to the school is said to have caused cracks in its walls.

Despite numerous appeals to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), nothing has been done towards temporary relocation of the school, leaving the students and staff in a precarious situation, claimed the organisation running the school.

This aided Marathi medium school, in Vaibhavnagar, has been running since 1996 through Amarnath Vaman Patil Shikshan Sanstha (AVPPS).

“A developer has constructed a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project next to the school, and it has led to cracks in the walls of the school,” said Tukaram Kate, president of the AVPPS.

“The developer (who constructed SRA project) agreed to rebuild the school, and the plan was approved on December 12, 2022. However, this construction cannot be done without shifting the school to another place,” added Kate.

The deteriorating condition of the school building is a cause for concern, especially considering the ongoing monsoon season. The risk of a wall collapse leading to a disaster looms large.

“In response, the school management has taken measures to ensure the safety of students by closing six classrooms. Nevertheless, classrooms that remain open leave students and parents anxious as they are aware of the potential dangers the students face,” said Kate.

Questioning the school management, a parent, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The school is giving good education but due to this problem, we are being forced to shift our children to another school. We are urging the BMC to provide an alternate place for the school.”

The school administration had previously submitted an application to the education department of the BMC, requesting the provision of a nearby building to ensure uninterrupted education for the students. However, the BMC issued a letter denying the school’s request.

According to the letter, “All the 11 classrooms in the BMC school are currently in use, with the potential for future expansion. They suggested utilising Urdu medium section of the municipal school for various educational activities, making it unavailable for Amarnath High School.”

Due to this, the school is being run in shifts. A M Dhumal, principal of the school said, “Presently, we need to close six classrooms, so we are facing a space crunch. In this new academic year, we hold classes for class 5 to 7 in the 7am to 10 am session, class 8 to 10 get the 10am to 12.30 pm slot and after that it is the turn of classes 1 to 4. A a result, academic hours will be affected.”

Talking about the reconstruction of the school building, Kate said, “We got all the permissions from SRA. We also issued a letter of intent (LOI). However, without relocating students we are not able to start reconstruction. We met the chief minister and additional municipal commissioner (AMC) seeking help in this matter. We are still positive about getting support from the BMC.”

