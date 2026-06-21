Stylist Rhea Kapoor’s team reports theft after earrings worth ₹1.35 crore go missing

MUMBAI: Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor, who was set to attend the 2026 Met Gala in New York, has found herself at the centre of a high-value theft probe after a pair of diamond and emerald-studded earrings worth ₹1.35 crore went missing during the trip. The Sahar police have registered an FIR against unknown persons and launched an investigation. MUMBAI, INDIA - MAY 17: Bollywood filmmaker Rhea Kapoor during the launch of high street brand "RHESON" at J W Marriott Hotel, Juhu, on May 17, 2017 in Mumbai, India. Sisters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor launch their own fashion label, Rheson, a collection designed to be quirky, affordable and for daily wear, 'because high street is more fun than haute couture' (Photo by Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times ) (Hindustan Times)

The complaint was lodged by Savleen Singh, 41, a makeup artist who has been working with Kapoor for the past seven years. According to police, Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor and sister of Sonam Kapoor, had been invited to the prestigious Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and was scheduled to travel with her team for the event.

Police said Kapoor was to wear two gold earrings studded with precious stones. One earring, featuring a plain emerald, had been purchased from Mehta Jewellers in Mumbai for about ₹66 lakh, while the other, adorned with a Zambian emerald known for its deep green hue with bluish undertones, was bought from Goenka Jewellers for ₹69 lakh. Together, the pieces were valued at around ₹1.35 crore.

As per the itinerary, Kapoor and her team boarded an Emirates flight from Mumbai to New York via Dubai on April 27. They reached New York on the evening of April 28 and proceeded from John F Kennedy International Airport to The Pierre, A Taj Hotel.

It was at the hotel that Singh allegedly discovered the jewellery missing. While unpacking her handbag, she realised that the two diamond-studded gold earrings were no longer inside. She immediately informed Kapoor. Upon their return to Mumbai, the team approached the Sahar police, following which an FIR was registered.

The case has been filed under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against unidentified persons.

Investigators are now trying to determine where the jewellery may have gone missing. Police are examining CCTV footage from multiple locations along the team’s travel route and are also verifying the backgrounds of individuals who accompanied the filmmaker on the trip.

“We have begun the investigation and are trying to ascertain where exactly the earrings may have been stolen,” a police officer said.