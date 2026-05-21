MUMBAI: Political ambitions and succession battles continue to trigger splits within Maharashtra’s influential political dynasties, with several prominent families witnessing internal divides over party loyalties and leadership claims. The latest to join that list is the Davkhare family of Thane, once considered a formidable force in the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Succession battle reaches Davkhare dynasty as Vasant Davkhare’s elder son joins NCP

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Prabodh Davkhare, the elder son of former senior NCP leader Vasant Davkhare, on Wednesday joined the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sunetra Pawar, exposing a clear political divide within the family. His younger brother, Niranjan Davkhare, is currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prabodh formally joined the party in the presence of senior leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, among others. While he was not actively involved in frontline politics during his father’s political career, he was known to handle office affairs and organisational responsibilities in Vasant Davkhare’s absence. With his formal induction into the NCP, Prabodh has now signalled his intention to carve out an independent political identity.

The Davkhare family traces its political legacy back to Vasant Davkhare, one of Thane’s most influential leaders who played a crucial role in strengthening the undivided NCP’s base in the district. A former mayor of Thane, Vasant Davkhare served as the deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council for 22 years between 1992 and 2016, making him one of the longest-serving occupants of the post. He was also among the first few leaders who resigned from the Congress and joined the NCP when Sharad Pawar founded the party in 1999.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking after joining the party, Prabodh said he was inspired by the leadership of NCP youth leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar. “I am determined to restore the same political strength and influence that the NCP once enjoyed in Thane when my father was alive,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after joining the party, Prabodh said he was inspired by the leadership of NCP youth leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar. “I am determined to restore the same political strength and influence that the NCP once enjoyed in Thane when my father was alive,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The political paths of the two brothers, however, have diverged sharply since Vasant Davkhare’s death in 2018. Niranjan Davkhare, who had been active in politics for several years, joined the BJP soon after his father’s demise and has since emerged as a prominent leader in the party. He is currently serving his second consecutive term as a BJP Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The political paths of the two brothers, however, have diverged sharply since Vasant Davkhare’s death in 2018. Niranjan Davkhare, who had been active in politics for several years, joined the BJP soon after his father’s demise and has since emerged as a prominent leader in the party. He is currently serving his second consecutive term as a BJP Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Niranjan has been active in politics for quite a long time and hence was considered his father’s political heir. Prabodh will now have to prove his worth in politics,” an NCP insider said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Niranjan has been active in politics for quite a long time and hence was considered his father’s political heir. Prabodh will now have to prove his worth in politics,” an NCP insider said. {{/usCountry}}

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HT reached out to Niranjan but he refused to comment.

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