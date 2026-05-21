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Succession battle reaches Davkhare dynasty as Vasant Davkhare’s elder son joins NCP

Prabodh Davkhare, the elder son of former senior NCP leader Vasant Davkhare, on Wednesday joined the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sunetra Pawar, exposing a clear political divide within the family. His younger brother, Niranjan Davkhare, is currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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MUMBAI: Political ambitions and succession battles continue to trigger splits within Maharashtra’s influential political dynasties, with several prominent families witnessing internal divides over party loyalties and leadership claims. The latest to join that list is the Davkhare family of Thane, once considered a formidable force in the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Succession battle reaches Davkhare dynasty as Vasant Davkhare’s elder son joins NCP

Prabodh Davkhare, the elder son of former senior NCP leader Vasant Davkhare, on Wednesday joined the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sunetra Pawar, exposing a clear political divide within the family. His younger brother, Niranjan Davkhare, is currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prabodh formally joined the party in the presence of senior leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, among others. While he was not actively involved in frontline politics during his father’s political career, he was known to handle office affairs and organisational responsibilities in Vasant Davkhare’s absence. With his formal induction into the NCP, Prabodh has now signalled his intention to carve out an independent political identity.

The Davkhare family traces its political legacy back to Vasant Davkhare, one of Thane’s most influential leaders who played a crucial role in strengthening the undivided NCP’s base in the district. A former mayor of Thane, Vasant Davkhare served as the deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council for 22 years between 1992 and 2016, making him one of the longest-serving occupants of the post. He was also among the first few leaders who resigned from the Congress and joined the NCP when Sharad Pawar founded the party in 1999.

HT reached out to Niranjan but he refused to comment.

 
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