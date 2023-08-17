Navi Mumbai: After the extreme surge in the prices of tomatoes, onions prices are seeing a hike of around 40% from traders and the wholesale market. Onions are now priced at ₹30-40 per kg, whereas earlier, they were priced at ₹25-35 per kg. Onion prices see a hike of around 40%

“In a matter of 3 days, the retail rates of onions and even potatoes have seen a considerable increase, which is between 20 to 40% as the wholesale rates have changed,” said Mohammad Azam, vegetable vendor from sector 23, Nerul.

Traders from the Turbhe-based Onion Potato Market, APMC, expected the surge in onion prices as there is a lack of adequate supply of onions to the wholesale market. Traders say there is a possibility of the price soaring up to almost ₹100 per kg.

“The wholesale market should receive at least 100 vehicles loaded with an average of 50,000 sacks of onions. But the reality is that both the number of vehicles arriving and the production of onions have dwindled. Therefore, the cost escalated as the demand is more whereas the supply is restricted,” said Sanjay Pingale, trader from the APMC market.

The erratic monsoon across the country has disturbed farming practices significantly. Nine months back, there was a surplus production of tomatoes, but due to the farmers were not able to cover the cost incurred in plucking, they had to destroy their produce.

“In the case of onions and even potatoes, the unpredictable climatic condition is troublesome. In various parts of Maharashtra, there was a flood-like situation, as a result, both stored and freshly farmed onions were destroyed. Leading to major loss to the farmers,” said Pingale.

As onion prices in the market rise, some respite can be seen in the pricing of tomatoes. In the past few days, the prices from ₹160 to 180 per kg have come down to ₹90 per kg. “It was a delight to see the rates of tomatoes come down to ₹90. We had restricted the usage of tomatoes in our daily diet. Many of my friends had stopped using the vegetable altogether,” said Ammalu Parmeshwaran, a resident of Koparkhairane.

Parmeshwaran and various other buyers could be seen stocking up on tomatoes, concerned that the price may increase again. “I usually purchase 1 kg, which lasts for a week, as we are a family of three, but this time, I purchased 2kgs to be on the safer side,” said Nita Prasad, a resident of Vashi.

On Wednesday, due to surplus production, 43 tempos laden with tomatoes arrived in the market and the wholesale market and were then sold by farmers at the rate of ₹55 to ₹60.

“It is expected that in the coming few days, the situation should get better as produce is now coming from interiors of Maharashtra as well,” said Prashant Jagtap, trader.

