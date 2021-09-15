Suspended cop moves HC, seeks CBI probe against Maharashtra minister Anil Parab

While holding that courts cannot be used to fight out political battles, the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a petition of a suspended inspector from Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO). The petitioner, Gajendra Patil, alleged that there existed rampant corruption across RTOs in the state. He has also accused transport minister Anil Parab and others of corruption as regards to transfers and postings in the transport department.

The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar was informed that the petitioner was suspended after he complained about corruption to his superiors.

His counsel advocates VP Rane and Venkatesh Shewale submitted that the suspended officer was seeking an independent investigation into his allegations by a central agency, preferably the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In his petition, Patil claimed that after his suspension he was not given an opportunity to defend himself, nor was his complaint addressed by anyone. Patil alleged that apart from corruption in RTO’s there was corruption at border check posts and illegal registration of BS-4 vehicles was also taking place. Patil alleged that police officers were using their position to settle cases against some private operators.

Recently, the transport minister had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, whereas former state home minister Anil Deshmukh is accused of channelising extortion money through an educational trust.

Parab has also been accused by arrested assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, who in a letter written to the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in April, alleged that Parab had directed him to extort ₹50 crore from a private trust.

When the advocates for Patil sought an urgent hearing of the petition, the bench declined to do so and observed that “courts should not be used for political battles.”

The court has posted the petition for hearing on October 8.