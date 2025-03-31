Thane: The Maharashtra Health Services Department has revoked the suspension of Dr Manohar Bansode, district surgeon of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, a month after he was suspended following the death of a patient due to alleged medical negligence. However, the suspension of Dr Aishwarya More, the surgeon on duty at the time, remains in effect. Suspended Ulhasnagar surgeon reinstated after public outcry

Dr Bansode was initially suspended in connection with the death of Rahul Indate, a 30-year-old resident of Ulhasnagar, in January 2025. Indate, suffering from acute pancreatitis with splenic vein thrombosis and ascites, was admitted to the hospital, where doctors determined that he required urgent treatment beyond their capabilities. They recommended his transfer to a private hospital, but delays in securing an ambulance led to his death en route, triggering widespread outrage and calls for accountability.

Following deliberations in the state legislature, the Maharashtra Health Services Department suspended both Dr Bansode and Dr More, citing violations of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, which mandate integrity, devotion to duty, and ethical conduct among public servants. Dr Bansode denied any negligence, asserting that he had not been informed of the emergency and could have arranged an alternative had he been alerted. He maintained that the referring doctor had followed proper protocol but that the delay in ambulance services was beyond his control.

The suspension order against Dr Bansode sparked protests from local residents and medical professionals, who highlighted his clean service record and dedication to public healthcare. In response, residents launched a signature campaign demanding his reinstatement.

In an official order issued on March 25, 2024, the Directorate of Health Services, Mumbai, confirmed Dr Bansode’s reinstatement. The order, signed by Dr Nitin Ambadekar, director of health services, stated, “As per the competent authority’s decision, the suspension order dated 01.03.2024 against Dr Manohar Bansode is revoked with immediate effect. He is to be reinstated to his previous position as District Surgeon, Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar-3, Thane. Further proceedings, if any, will be conducted as per the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.”

Health department officials have assured that all necessary administrative procedures are being followed to facilitate Dr Bansode’s return to duty without delay. His reinstatement order has been communicated to key authorities, including the Mumbai Health Circle and the District Collector’s Office in Thane.

Meanwhile, Dr Bansode has expressed his intention to challenge the original suspension before the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), seeking a formal exoneration. The decision to reinstate him is expected to restore stability at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, which serves a large population in the region.