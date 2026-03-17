Tandoori fare off menu at specialty cloud kitchen

MUMBAI: Biryani, kebab platters and other tandoori fare – all-season favourites which enjoy a big draw as Iftar specials -- are off the menu of Colaba-based cloud kitchen Iktara. The LPG crisis, a consequence of the war in West Asia, compelled the kitchen to close its tandoor and cut out 15 to 18 fast-moving dishes from its approximately 80-dish menu. These items can be cooked only on flame. Mumbai, India - March 15, 2026:Chef Vijay Nautiyal and Chef Satpal Negi, use the induction stove while preparing the food at Iktara Cloud Kitchen, Colaba in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Iktara’s business has been severely affected as it relies on LPG cylinders, which is short in supply now. “We are looking at about 60 to 65 per cent reduction in orders and business,” said a spokesperson for Food Matters Group, the hospitality body that runs Iktara.

The kitchen usually consumes around two LPG cylinders a day to service 40 to 50 orders daily, which scales up to over 100 deliveries between Colaba, Breach Candy and Tardeo during the weekends.

With paucity of supply of LPG cylinders, six induction cooktops have been installed, slowing down operations. The kitchen had to close deliveries for half a day on March 11 to shift its mode of cooking.

Now, they have moved to tava-cooked breads, taking roomali and khapli rotis off the menu. “Most of these items will not be available until LPG supply resumes,” the spokesperson added.

The Group’s multicuisine restaurant Mag St. is using an induction wok to prepare Chinese dishes; operations at its flagship restaurant The Table has been compromised as well. “Iktara is the most affected, though,” said the spokesperson.

“We request the government to allocate some LPG cylinders to the F&B industry as well,” said Gauri Devidayal, co-founder and CEO Food Matters Group and joint secretary of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). “While we understand that supply to hospitals and other crucial services must be prioritised, the F&B industry employs a large number of people and earns a substantial amount for the government as well. If the LPG supply is not regularised soon, there could be serious problems in the long term with ripple effects on the country’s economy,” said Devidayal. “At least allow us to keep our stoves burning.”