Tanzanian national booked for using forged documents to seek Indian visa

MUMBAI: A Tanzanian national, Francis Angelo Da Silva, 64, is under investigation by the Azad Maidan police for using forged documents, including multiple birth certificates, to secure an Indian visa. The Special Branch’s inquiry revealed that Silva possessed three passports. HT Image

Silva applied for a new visa on his Tanzanian passport through the e-portal of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).“While attaching the passport details Silva had also attached details about his Indian passport which was seized by the Indian Authorities in Goa. The Mumbai FRRO then wrote to the Goa authorities, who reverted saying that there was no criminal case against Silva. However, it was discovered that Silva possessed three birth certificates, one from Das Es Salam, Tanzania, the second registered in India claiming Tanzanian birth, and the third indicating birth in Panaji, Goa,” said the police officer.

The Goa authorities had seized Silva’s Indian passport and imposed a ₹5,000 fine due to the fraudulent birth certificates. Silva, seeking to visit Oman, had forged documents to obtain an Indian passport. After facing travel issues, he changed his birthplace to Panji, obtained an Indian passport, and successfully travelled to Oman. Upon return, he attempted to change his birthplace back to Tanzania, resulting in the Goa authorities imposing a fine and seizing his Indian passport.

Believing the matter resolved after paying the fine, Silva acquired a new Tanzanian passport and applied for an Indian visa, once again submitting details about his previous Indian passport.

“We have registered a case against him under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

While no arrests have been made, a lookout circular has been issued against Silva, who is suspected to still be in India.