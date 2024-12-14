Menu Explore
Tata Power supply failure disrupts Central Railway services in Mumbai

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 14, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Trains on both Kalyan-Kasara-Igatpuri and Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala sections, covering a total distance of over 150 kilometres, were impacted by the power outage

Mumbai: Train services on the Central Railway (CR) were affected on Saturday morning after a technical failure in Tata Power's supply to the railways. According to CR officials, trains on both Kalyan-Kasara-Igatpuri and Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala sections, covering a total distance of over 150 kilometres, were impacted by the power outage.

Train services on the Central Railway (CR) were affected on Saturday. (HT File)
Train services on the Central Railway (CR) were affected on Saturday. (HT File)

Railway sources said the electric supply conductor near Thakurli encountered a fault that tripped the system. Swapnil Nila, chief CR PRO, said train services were impacted due to a fault on the account of Tata Power.

However, Tata Power officials refuted this claim. "There was no fault or problem from our side", said a Tata Power spokesperson.

Sources said the supply tripped, after which power was diverted from substations and power lines into the system. "The conductor coming from Tata Power suffered a technical failure. One phase has been restored, and they have informed us that the second phase will be restored soon", said a CR official.

Due to this failure, trains running on the system did not receive power supply from the overhead equipment (OHE) cables, resulting in trains coming to a grinding halt. The Kalyan-Lonavala section experienced this failure from 6.05 am to 6.55 am, while the Kalyan-Igatpuri section faced issues from 6.08 am to 7.08 am.

Sources said trains were delayed by 20-30 minutes. As it was a Saturday, the trains were less crowded. Mandar A, a resident of Dombivali, said local trains on these stretches were running late by 25 minutes, and people were updating about it on closed group social media pages as there was no clarity on information received.

