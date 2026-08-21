Taxi, auto fares to rise from next week

MUMBAI: Taxi and autorickshaw fares will go up from next week, 18 months after they were last hiked. The increase in fares, approved by the state government on Thursday, follows a nearly 10% rise in fuel prices over the last year.

Mumbai, India - June -20, 2026:BEST employees have been on an indefinite strike since June 19 over their various demands. As Saturday marks the second day of the strike,Commuters were seen choosing auto rikshaw as an alternative mode of transport ,in Mumbai ,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, June -20, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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Accordingly, the base fare for taxis will rise by ₹2, to ₹33, and for autos by ₹1, to ₹27. The revised fares will be implemented next week depending on when the government issues the notification.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority, headed by additional chief secretary, Sanjay Sethi, and comprising senior transport officials, approved the fare hike at a meeting on Thursday. The proposal was approved following demands from taxi and autorickshaw unions.. The previous fare hike was effected on February 1, 2025.

Applying the formula prescribed by the Khatua Committee, appointed by the government to decide the tariff structure, the per-kilometre taxi fare will work out to ₹21.90, up from the existing ₹20.66. This translates into an increase in the basic fare for the first 1.5 km to ₹33 from ₹31.

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{{^usCountry}} For autos, the proposed per-kilometre fare will be ₹18.22, up from ₹17.14. This will translate into an increase of ₹1.08 in the basic fare for the first 1.5 km. The government has rounded this off to ₹1 and approved an increase in the basic fare for the first 1.5 km to ₹27 from ₹26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For autos, the proposed per-kilometre fare will be ₹18.22, up from ₹17.14. This will translate into an increase of ₹1.08 in the basic fare for the first 1.5 km. The government has rounded this off to ₹1 and approved an increase in the basic fare for the first 1.5 km to ₹27 from ₹26. {{/usCountry}}

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Fare revisions are based on the Khatua Committee’s recommendations, which take into account increases in fuel prices, vehicle costs, the Consumer Price Index, vehicle loan interest rates and government taxes.

“The CNG price has increased by ₹ 8, or 10.25%, since the previous fare hike in February last year, while other relevant expenses have also risen. Mumbai Taximens’ Union had demanded that the per-kilometre taxi fare be increased to ₹25 from the existing ₹20.66. This would have resulted in a ₹4 increase in the basic fare,” said an official from the state transport department.

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In February 2025, the taxi fare rose by ₹3, taking the basic fare to ₹31 from ₹28. The autorickshaw fare too was hiked by ₹3, to ₹26 from ₹23.

Taxi and auto unions have hailed the fare hike. Thampy Kurien, general secretary, Mumbai Rickshawmen’s and Taximen’s Union, said: “We are glad the government has agreed to our demand for a fare hike. We will not know the exact fare hike until the MMRTA Committee signs the order.”

Shashank Sharad Rao, president, autorickshawmen’s union, was with BEST employees on an indefinite strike on Thursday. He said the hike is not good enough. “Considering the formula fixed by the Khatua Committee, we were expecting an increase in basic fare of ₹4 for taxis and ₹3 for autos. It has become difficult for auto and taxi drivers to survive amid inflation affecting every component of our operations,” he said.