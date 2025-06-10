‘Just pure Indian jugaad’: Billionaire reacts to Mumbai auto driver who ‘earns 5–8 lakh a month without driving’

Billionaire Harsh Goenka has reacted to a viral claim by a Bengaluru entrepreneur about an auto driver in Mumbai earning between ₹5 to ₹8 lakh each month without even driving his vehicle. The post initially shared by VenueMonk co-founder Rahul Rupani claimed that the driver earned the money by offering to keep the luggage for those visiting the US Consulate in Mumbai. Reacting to it, Goenka called the alleged hustle a “pure Indian jugaad”. Harsh Goenka's post about the Mumbai auto driver's 'jugaad' is viral. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

“A Mumbai rickshaw driver saw long visa queues at US consulate- the no-phone, no-bag rule- and had a genius idea. He started charging ₹1,000 to hold people’s bags outside the US Consulate," Harsh Goenka wrote.

"Today, Ashok earns ₹8 lakh a month just by offering 'bag-holding' service. No app. No MBA. Just pure Indian jugaad,” the entrepreneur added and concluded his X post with a picture of the driver.

About the viral LinkedIn post:

“I was outside the US Consulate this week for my visa appointment, when security told me I couldn’t carry my bag inside. No lockers. No suggestions. Just: ‘Figure it out.’ While I stood clueless on the footpath, an auto driver waved at me: ‘Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. ₹1,000 charge hai.’ I hesitated. Then gave in. And that’s when I discovered this guy’s brilliant business,” Rupani earlier wrote in his LinkedIn post about the driver. His post prompted varied questions among social media users.

While some appreciated the driver, others were sceptical about the setup and labelled it “unethical”. A few also claimed that it is illegal. HT.com cannot independently verify the claims presented.

Check out Harsh Goenk’s post:

How did social media react?

“How come no competition for him yet? A vanity van offering lounge kind of services along with baggage holding service will be the next level,” an individual asked. “What an innovative idea... With such ideas, there is nothing that you can't achieve,” another remarked.

A third posted, “I can't believe the people gave their bag containing valuables to a Rikshawalla. Unlike a shopkeeper, a Rikshawalla could elope with the valuables.” A fourth wrote, “There is a locker facility inside the consulate. You can put your mobiles and bags in it. I have done this when I was there for a visitor's visa.”