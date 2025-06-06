Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Indian billionaire publicly backs Vijay Mallya: ‘Why is he still a political punching bag?’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 06, 2025 09:23 AM IST

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Vijay Mallya claimed that he has paid all the bank loans and has evidence to prove that.

Vijay Mallya, facing fraud and money laundering charges in India, claimed that the banks had recovered 14,100 crores from him while reacting to a post shared by Indian billionaire Harsh Goenka. In his post, Mallya thanked Goenka for speaking in his favour, adding that he has been facing “blatant discrimination”.

Vijay Mallya thanked the Indian billionaire while reacting to his post shared on X.
“Vijay Mallya lived the high life, yes. Defaulted, yes. Unlike most others, his 9,000+ crore dues are now reportedly settled,” Harsh Goenka wrote.

Also Read: Vijay Mallya ‘sets record straight’ with rare message for employees who lost their jobs in Kingfisher crash

He added, “Meanwhile, bigger defaulters walk free with much fatter haircuts from banks. If dues remain, the banks should clearly say so. If not, why is he still a political punching bag? Justice must be fair, not selective.”

How did Vijay Mallya react?

The former owner of Kingfisher Airlines and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wrote, “Thank you Harsh. The Union Finance Ministry has confirmed in writing that Banks have recovered 14,100 crores from me against a DRT judgement debt of 6,203 crores. Why the blatant discrimination?” Following this, Goenka responded with a folded hands emoticon.

Social media is divided:

While some supported Goenka’s post, others had questions about the allegations against Mallya. One individual asked, “If true, then what's stopping Vijay Mallya from returning to India?”

Also Read: Lalit Modi credits ‘good friend’ Vijay Mallya for backing IPL from the start: ‘You may have your bias’

Another remarked, “I agree. I read that he has cleared all dues.” A third commented, “Repaying dues doesn’t erase Mallya’s crimes— 900Cr IDBI loan fraud, money laundering, & fleeing justice in 2016. CBI says he bought 330Cr properties while Kingfisher bled. Justice isn’t selective; it’s incomplete until he faces court for his actions, not just his debts.” A fourth wrote, “He should face the law of the land.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
