Cab driver killed after private bus runs over him near Gurugram bus depot

A 48-year-old man died after being run over by a private bus near the entrance of the Gurugram interstate bus depot on Sunday evening. Police arrested the bus driver on Monday and registered an FIR. Investigators suspect the driver failed to spot the victim amid heavy crowd and noise near the depot gate before the fatal accident. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Bakshi Nagar in Hisar and a cab driver. He had reached Gurugram to drop passengers on Sunday, police said.

Police said that around 5.30pm, Deepak was standing near the depot’s entry gate when a private bus that had arrived from Pataudi allegedly hit him while moving ahead after dropping passengers. Investigators suspect that due to excessive crowd and noise, the driver was not able to spot Deepak. He fell on the road and came under the front wheel of the bus, sustaining severe head injuries that resulted in his death at the spot.

Commuters alerted the police control room, following which a team from Sector-14 police station reached the spot. “His head was crushed, which made it impossible for visual identification,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

“On Monday, the bus driver, a resident of Farrukhnagar, was arrested. The bus was seized from the spot soon after the accident. CCTV cameras at the spot were being scanned to establish the sequence of events that led to the accident,” he said.

On the complaint of the victim’s son, an FIR was registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-14 police station on Monday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.