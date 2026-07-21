Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    Move over the goal: Ferran Torres’ hair is winning the internet

    Spain's World Cup hero has the internet swooning over more than just his match-winning goal - his effortlessly tousled hair is having a viral moment too.

    Updated on: Jul 21, 2026, 15:04:22 IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Spain forward Ferran Torres did not just score Spain’s 106th-minute winner against Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The 26-year-old also became an unexpected style talking point. Google Trends recorded a 100%+ jump in searches for “Ferran Torres” after the final, while “Ferran Torres hair” reached peak interest. On Instagram, #FerranTorres has more than 176,000 posts, with many fans discussing his hairstyle alongside his winning goal.

    Social media cannot get enough of Ferran Torres' hair (Instagram)
    Social media cannot get enough of Ferran Torres' hair (Instagram)

    Unlike the buzz cuts and fades popular among footballers, Torres wears a medium-length layered haircut with a deep side part. The cut is designed to work with his natural texture, with even layers that add movement. During the final, the layers separated with sweat and stayed in place through extra time, prompting fans to search for and discuss the look online.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Move Over The Goal: Ferran Torres’ Hair Is Winning The Internet
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Move Over The Goal: Ferran Torres’ Hair Is Winning The Internet
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes