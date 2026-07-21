Move over the goal: Ferran Torres’ hair is winning the internet

Spain forward Ferran Torres did not just score Spain’s 106th-minute winner against Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The 26-year-old also became an unexpected style talking point. Google Trends recorded a 100%+ jump in searches for “Ferran Torres” after the final, while “Ferran Torres hair” reached peak interest. On Instagram, #FerranTorres has more than 176,000 posts, with many fans discussing his hairstyle alongside his winning goal.

Unlike the buzz cuts and fades popular among footballers, Torres wears a medium-length layered haircut with a deep side part. The cut is designed to work with his natural texture, with even layers that add movement. During the final, the layers separated with sweat and stayed in place through extra time, prompting fans to search for and discuss the look online.