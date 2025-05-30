Indian billionaire reacts to baraat on NY street: 'Wall Street was once ruled by bulls and bears'

Harsh Goenka, industrialist and chairman of RPG Group, recently shared a clip on his official X account showcasing an exuberant Indian baraat making its way through the bustling heart of Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, New York City. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, a large group of dancers filled the streets, radiating joy and energy as they celebrated the wedding. The video, accompanied by Goenka’s caption, "Wall Street was once ruled by bulls and bears. Now it’s dhols and baraats. Indians everywhere," quickly captured the attention of viewers, garnering nearly 10k views. A viral video showed an Indian baraat dancing through Wall Street.(X/@hvgoenka)

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from X users

The clip has sparked a range of reactions from social media users, with many commenting on the unusual location for such a traditional display. One user quipped, “Donald Trump would not like it!”. Another playful comment described the scene as "the grand Indian wedding," in reference to the large-scale and lavish nature of Indian weddings.

However, not all comments were positive. One user questioned why such an event took place on foreign soil, stating, "But why do it on foreign land??? If you are so much in love with your customs and traditions then either don't leave your country or come down here to celebrate… why trouble other people?" Others echoed similar concerns, suggesting that Indians should adapt to the communities they choose to migrate to, rather than impose their customs on others. One comment added, “Indians need to adapt to the community that we choose to migrate to, rather than impose ourselves on them.”

On the other hand, there were also many comments celebrating the spirit of the event. A user suggested that "the agency responsible for measuring the Happiness Index should recalibrate their scale. India deserves a higher ranking. Isn’t it!!" Another added, "In the new normal, 'Wall Street' is cashing in on weddings – the big fat Indian marriage has found a new venue: Wall Street." Yet another supporter commented, "This is what I call as true wedding baraat."