Teen drowns in Vashi pool while taking swimming classes

NAVI MUMBAI: A 17-year-old teen drowned in a pool on Saturday while attending swimming classes as part of his school curriculum. The incident occurred around 2pm at Fr Agnel Sports Complex in Juhu Nagar, Vashi. HT Image

The teenage boy has been identified as Mayur Adinath Damale, who was a student of class 12 at Fr Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College in Vashi and was a resident of sector 8 in Nerul.

One of the investigating officers said, “The boy was attending a training session as part of the school curriculum and he drowned. We are registering a case of accidental death as of now. We are also checking the CCTV footage.”

An eyewitness to the incident said, “The teen was swimming in the deep and was short of breath. The instructors rushed to his rescue and tried to flush the water out from his body. He was taken to nearby Fortis Hospital where he was kept under observation and in the evening, he passed away.”

Previously in May 2013, a school girl Chetna Govind Bandkar, aged 15 years, who had just given her SSC exam, had drowned in the pool reportedly at the same spot. She had been attending a month-long summer camp and it was the last day of her training. The incident had occurred after she dived into the swimming pool off a diving board reportedly at the deep end of the pool which is of 15 ft.