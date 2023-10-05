News / Cities / Mumbai News / Teen shot in the throat after friend misfires during scuffle

Teen shot in the throat after friend misfires during scuffle

ByAnamika Gharat
Oct 05, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Teenager shot in throat while trying to stop argument between friends in Ulhasnagar. Bullet damaged his tongue. Police searching for friends.

Thane: A teenager from Ulhasnagar was shot in the throat on Wednesday when he tried to stop an argument between his friends, and one of them pulled a gun and misfired a shot, which first brushed against his hand and pierced his throat, damaging his tongue.

HT Image
HT Image

According to officials, the victim, Sushil Mahanto, and his group would often drink alcohol and indulge in other illegal activities near Mohne village, a remote area of Shahad.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Wednesday, Sushil was with his friends, and some of them began quarreling. One of them took out a gun when Sushil crossed his arms to stop them. During the scuffle with his friend, a bullet misfired brushed against his palm and pierced his throat, damaging his tongue.

Initially, he was taken to the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where Dr Athira Nair said, “ The bullet is stuck in his mouth. Our doctors gave basic treatment and transferred the case to Kalwa hospital.”

Khadakpada police officials have launched a search for his friends, and the FIR process against the unknown accused is on.

Senior police inspector, Sarjerao Patil, said, “ We are yet to get exact details of the incident and why his friend has shot the bullet. There were five to six people when the incident happened. “

The police are also verifying if the group has criminal records.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out