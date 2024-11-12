Navi Mumbai: The police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing from his home on November 7 after an argument with his mother over his decision to go bald. The teenager, who was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), walked out of his house barefoot and with no personal belongings after the argument and did not return, according to his family. Teen with ADHD goes missing after being reprimanded for going bald

On the day he went missing, the boy had gotten his head shaved by a local barber. “I was surprised by seeing his head bald with just a few strands of hair left at the back of the head,” said his mother. “I questioned him about the reason for getting his head shaved, as this ritual is done in the event of a death in the family. He said he wanted to be involved in the Hare Rama Hare Krishna mission. I asked him to focus on his studies, but he got infuriated and walked out of the house.”

She added, “I tried to hold him back, but he pushed me and ran away. I thought he would return once he cooled down, but he hasn’t returned since. He has no money and has gone barefoot.”

The boy’s father said he was also getting bullied in school and struggling in academics after being diagnosed with ADHD. “As a result, he used to get scolded at home. A few classmates informed me that he was often ridiculed and bullied, and his teachers failed to address the issue,” his father claimed.

“Being an introvert, he took to spirituality to channelise his mind. He was keen on visiting Vrindavan. I eventually got him to visit Kharghar-based ISKCON [temple] instead,” the father added.

The Belapur police have registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons. According to CCTV footage seen by the police, the boy was last seen walking barefoot towards Belpada. His family has put up missing posters across the city.