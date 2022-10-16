Teenager dies while speeding on Carter Road, pillion seriously injured

Mumbai An 18-year-old college student died while speeding on Carter Road in Bandra on Friday morning after he lost control over his bike and crashed into the road divider. Police officers said the pillion rider has suffered serious injuries in the accident and is admitted to Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital.

According to the police, the deceased and the injured were on their home to Bharat Nagar after attending Rizvi College. There were four other friends on two bikes.

“The accident took place at around 10.45 am on Friday. The bikers had reached Otters Club on Carter Road, on the South bound lane, when one of them accelerated as he was lagging behind the other two bikes and overtook them. However, he under-estimated a sharp turn ahead due to which he lost control over his two-wheeler, crashed into the divider, and banged his head on a lamp post,” said the police officers.

When the friends reached the spot, they found them lying in a pool of blood and immediately called others for help. They were rushed them to nearby Bhabha Hospital in an auto,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.

While the deceased was identified as Sharif Ahmed Raees Ahmed Khan, 18, and Sahil Mubarak Khan, 18 was sitting pillion.

The police said Farhan Khan,18 and another 17-year-old were traveling on second bike while Mehboob Shaikh, 19 and Tousif Shaikh, 18, on the third.

“There were three bikes and six youths, some studied in MMK College of Commerce and Economics and the others at Rizvi College. We suspect they were speeding and racing which led to the incident. They were also not wearing helmets,” said the police officer.

The police said they have registered a case against the deceased under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.