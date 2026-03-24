MUMBAI: The row over cellular services on Metro Line 3 has grown more tangled, with telecom companies urging the metro operator to reverse its decision to appoint a fresh cellular infrastructure provider, and appoint Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd as its service provider. Telcos urge MMRCL to scrap fresh cellular bid, push for RJIL

The development comes a few days after internet connectivity on Metro Line 3, or the Aqua Line, ceased, after metro operator, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), terminated its contract with ACES India, which had set up telecom infrastructure along the 33.5-km metro corridor.

According to MMRCL, the contract was terminated because ACES could not meet the key requirement of on-boarding at least three telecom service providers, that is, Airtel, RJIL and Vi.

As a result, the metro operator floated a bid on Saturday to appoint a new agency to set up cellular coverage along the Aqua Line. However, on Monday, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea together urged MMRCL to appoint RJIL as the cellular provider.

In a letter to MMRCL managing director, Ashwini Bhide, they said RJIL has already sought right-of-way (ROW) permission to deploy the necessary infrastructure across metro stations and tunnels.

On March 19, RJIL had requested permission from MMRCL to deploy in-building solutions (IBS) along the corridor. “All telecom service providers (TSPs) hereby extend their full support towards grant of ROW permission for RJIL, in the larger interest of ensuring seamless connectivity across the Mumbai Metro network on a single network. No TSP will therefore provide any comfort letter to any IBS provider, as MMRCL is once again attempting to levy exorbitant ROW charges under the guise of space charges through their fresh tender. Such charges are not aligned with the principle of just compensation and may adversely impact the timely deployment of telecom. Infrastructure,” reads the letter.

The three telecom companies say the reserve price for rental in the MMRCL tender is around ₹1,000 per sq ft in the most unusable areas at the stations. In comparison, premium commercial rental space at Nariman Point is available for ₹250-300 per sq ft.”

They have proposed that ROW permission be granted to RJIL, allowing either fresh IBS deployment or utilisation of the network already created by ACES, enabling quicker restoration of mobile services.

The last date for the submission of bids is April 10, where the provider is expected to offer cellular connectivity at stations and in tunnels with 2G/3G/4G/5G capabilities.

Regarding the investment made by ACES and its threat of legal action, an MMRCL official said no compensation has been claimed so far and the matter will be decided according to contractual provisions.