Tension rise in Malad over Dharavi redevelopment survey, revenue officials forced to leave

ByNiraj Pandit
Nov 07, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Residents in Malad oppose Dharavi redevelopment plans, resisting land allocation for ineligible residents; tensions rise amid election campaigning.

Mumbai: The proposed redevelopment of Dharavi has sparked significant opposition from residents in Malad’s Aksa and Bhati villages, who did not want their lands to be allocated for housing ineligible Dharavi residents. On Wednesday morning, state revenue officials arrived at Aksa to conduct a survey but were met with staunch resistance from locals, creating a tense standoff that required police intervention.

Tension rise in Malad over Dharavi redevelopment survey, revenue officials forced to leave

One day before the code of conduct for state assembly election was set in motion, the government announced plans to allocate 140 acres of land in these villages for the Dharavi redevelopment project, a move that has heightened frustrations among residents.

Fishermen in Bhati said they will boycott election, claiming that the government’s priorities are misplaced. “We have been demanding a survey of our villages for over a decade, yet government officials have ignored us. Now, within just 15 days of this new decision, they arrived for a survey. We are very unhappy with this and oppose the government’s actions,” said Dhanaji Koli, a prominent member of the fishermen’s society.

Aslam Shaikh, sitting MLA representing Malad constituency, visited the village in response to residents’ distress. He opposed the survey, urging officials to reconsider. “I stand with my community and will strongly oppose any project that undermines their rights,” Shaikh assured residents. Tensions escalated as locals rallied, eventually prompting revenue officers to leave.

In an organised show of resistance, around 10 fishermen societies and local organisations have voiced their discontent, issuing a statement that they would “vote only for candidates who oppose the Dharavi Redevelopment Project in Malad.” Posters around the villages warn politicians that those in favour of the project should not seek votes there. Groups such as Bhati Fishermen Sarvodaya Society, Aadivasi Ekata Samajik Sanstha, and Madh Fishermen Society have officially written to the government expressing their grievances.

Arjun Koli, another leader from the fishing community, highlighted the speed of the residents’ mobilisation. “Within 15 minutes of learning about the survey, over 100 villagers came together to protect our land,” he said, underscoring the unity among villagers.

Despite the resistance, government sources suggested the survey was a preliminary step. “We went for the survey, but considering law and order situation, we withdrew after facing local resistance,” an official from revenue department added.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
