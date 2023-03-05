Thackeray faction calls ECI as contract killers working for political masters

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Saturday took a swipe at the Election Commission of India (ECI) by calling it to contract killers working for the political masters. The Thackeray faction also thanked the Supreme Court (SC) for the order to appoint election commissioners through a committee.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 21, 2019: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut seen during the winter session at Parliament in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an editorial in Saamana, the party alleged that all agencies, including constitutional institutions, have become slaves of the ruling party in the centre.

ALSO READ: Thackeray camp sets out to win war of perception against Shinde-BJP

“The Supreme Court is the only ray of hope in the country. Otherwise, all agencies, including constitutional institutions have become slaves of the ruling party in the centre. The Supreme Court has once again saved democracy from its downfall by order to elect ECI through a committee instead of direct appointment by the central government,” said the editorial.

“To allot party name and poll symbol to rebels from the political party just because 40 MLAs left the legislative party is injustice and murder of democracy. ECI did this by working like contract killers for the political masters. But now everything is clear after the SC verdict on electing the ECI through committee,” said the editorial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Ours is a battle to save democracy: Aaditya Thackeray

The Thackeray faction also lauded the SC verdict by calling it in the national interest and useful for strengthening democracy. It also demanded the same methodology of setting up a committee in the line of the centre to elect the state election commissioner.

“They want to appoint the people from the same ideology to control the institutions which are supposed to work as per constitutions. It is one kind of privatisation. SC showed courage at this time, and the country will remain thankful to SC for it.” said the Thackeray faction.

Despite repeated attempts, officials of poll panel could not be reached out for comments.

Thackeray supports Sibbal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday evening extended his support to the appeal by senior lawyer Kapil Sibbal about forming a platform for safeguarding democracy and judiciary in the country. “Appeal by Kapil Sibbal to form the platform to save democracy and judiciary in the country is very important and all those who have faith in democracy should support Sibbal,” said Thackeray in a statement.