Thackeray memorial misses Jan 23 deadline, could be delayed by a year

MUMBAI: The memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, which was to be inaugurated on Friday at the beginning of his birth centenary year, is expected to be delayed by about a year. Under construction Memorial site of Shiv Sena founder Late Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar,Mumbai, India. Jan 03, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The work on the memorial is behind schedule for several reasons. According to information, the term of the managing committee governing the memorial trust expired in March 2025. The new body was constituted in December 2025—however, no work ensued, as the procedure was delayed due to the model code of conduct enforced for the civic polls in the state.

“We completed Phase 1 of the memorial in the first term,” said a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and member of the committee. “After our term expired, we wrote to the government to reconstitute it. The work will be over by the end of the 100th anniversary, which is in January 2027.”

Born on January 23, 1926, Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. He died in 2012 and was cremated in Shivaji Park. Following his death, the Shiv Sena was keen on building a memorial to him at Shivaji Park. The Fadnavis government in its first term allotted the mayor’s bungalow and adjoining plots for the purpose, and a trust was set up under Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. As he became chief minister in November 2019, he quit the post. He was reappointed as chairperson when the government body of the trust was reconstituted in December 2025.

The aim of the trust was to open the memorial at the beginning of Thackeray’s centenary year on January 23, but a lot of work on the audio visuals and films on the life of the Sena founder is yet to be done.

“My father is a conservationist and so was my grandfather,” said Aaditya Thackeray. “We have protected the heritage site (the mayor’s bungalow), and saw to it that every tree was protected. The entire structure had to be protected from the sea.”

As part of the audio-visual component, the trust plans to have films on Bal Thackeray and some of his speeches will be played. Some of his personal possessions will be on display, including a Contessa car used by him in the 1990s. At present, the vehicle is in the parking lot of Sena Bhavan.

The project involves the construction of three new buildings, and conservation and restoration of the existing mayor’s bungalow. The project cost is ₹ ₹180.99 crore and the built-up area is 128,011.72 sq ft, of which the area of the mayor’s bungalow is 7,088.90 sq ft. The project is being executed by Tata Projects Ltd and conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah is giving the final touches.

The 1,01,525-sq-ft landscape and hardscape area has various types of trees and shrubs planted behind the mayor’s bungalow and around all the new buildings. An amphitheatre facility has been provided at the rear side of the plot. Automation systems for the entrance gates, and security, including bag scanners and ticket-vending machines, have been installed.

The remaining phase includes hardware and support services, technology, laser shows, digital mapping projections, storytelling, films, virtual reality, audio-visual systems, and other technical components. Administrative approval has been granted for an estimated cost of ₹150 crore.

The consultant has submitted the draft technology tender to the authority. Accordingly, the tender for appointing an EPC contractor for Phase 2 works has been published. The process of appointing a contractor is underway and the work order will be issued shortly.