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    Thane man held for killing woman, burning body in Panvel forest

    Police identified the victim as Anitadevi Bhagwan Rajbhar, 30, a resident of the Mumbra-Diva Road area who had been reported missing since April

    Published on: Jun 10, 2026 3:10 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Navi Mumbai: A two-month hunt to identify a woman whose charred body was found dumped in a forested tract in Panvel has ended with the arrest of a 27-year-old Thane brick supplier, who allegedly murdered her and set the body on fire after she allegedly pressured him to marry her.

    Thane man held for killing woman, burning body in Panvel forest
    Thane man held for killing woman, burning body in Panvel forest

    The accused, Karan Namdev Patil, a resident of Shilphata, was arrested on Sunday by the Panvel Taluka police. Police identified the victim as Anitadevi Bhagwan Rajbhar, 30, a resident of the Mumbra-Diva Road area who had been reported missing since April. She was separated from her husband and was reportedly living with her brother.

    According to police, Patil and Rajbhar were known to each other and had been in regular contact before her disappearance. During questioning, Patil said that he wanted to end the relationship and was upset over the victim’s insistence on marriage.

    Police said that on April 6, Patil allegedly took Rajbhar in his car to an isolated spot and attacked her with an iron rod, causing fatal head injuries. He then transported the body to the Chinchvali area of Panvel, poured petrol over it and set it ablaze to erase evidence.

    The case came to light on April 11 when villagers spotted a charred body in bushes near the Chinchvali-Vakdi village boundary. With the victim’s face and body burnt beyond recognition, it allegedly made identification difficult.

    The breakthrough came from the jewellery found on the body. Police constable Sunil Kudale noticed similarities between the ornaments recovered from the corpse and those described in a missing person’s complaint registered at Shil-Daighar police station.

    Police then analysed mobile phone records and found frequent contact between Rajbhar and Patil before her disappearance. Police said Patil initially failed to respond to summons for questioning, raising suspicion. He was subsequently detained and allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.

    He was arrested on Monday and remanded to police custody till June 12.

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