Unsafe boating services in Thane lakes under scanner

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has increased vigilance at four lakes, which offer boating services, and warned the operators that if proper safety measures are not taken, they will face strict action. Thane, India - May, 25, 2023: Boating service at Masunda Lake, in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 25, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Masunda Lake in the heart of Thane is a major recreational spot which sees a huge crowd of families during weekends as well as holidays for boating. Due to the school holidays, the lakes with boating facilities are crowded in the evenings mostly.

Suvidha Kokare, 31, who visits the Talaopali Lake with her two sons every weekend, said, “In Thane, we have a lot of options when it comes to lakes. These lakes are well-maintained and have boating services too. Earlier, I have been to Masunda, but there, I did not feel safe as jackets were only provided to my kids and not me. When I asked them, they replied it is only for kids and not others. I think there should be a regular watch at such lakes so that the contractor follows the safety norms.”

While boating, it is necessary to provide safety equipment to the patrons so that accidents do not occur, TMC officials said, adding that they received complaints even when safety equipment is available with the appointed contractor, however, it is not used.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has taken immediate cognisance of the complaints and warned that action will be taken against those concerned operators if safety jackets are not provided and laid down rules are not followed during boating.

Masunda Lake is the centre of attraction of Thanekars. There is a huge crowd on weekends of citizens boating on these lakes. At present, boating facilities are available on behalf of TMC at Masunda, Upavan, Amba Ghosale and Kharigaon lakes. But pedal boats are provided to the tourists without providing any security.

Complaints have also been received that passenger boats are being boarded with more tourists than their capacity. Bangar had directed the Environment Department of the Municipal Corporation to take necessary action.

Accordingly, the chief environment officer Manisha Pradhan visited Masunda and Upvan Tala to inspect the situation. She saw that passenger boats were ferrying more people than their capacity and there were no safety jackets or other safety devices in the boats while they were in the lake.

The contractor concerned has been strictly informed that the boat should not be handed over to tourists without wearing a safety jacket. He also ordered the installation of rules in front of the boating premises to create public awareness among the citizens.

The commissioner has also directed the concerned departments to conduct inspections at Amba-Ghosale Lake and Kharigaon Lake in the city.

“If the contractor is breaching the agreement, which mentions all safety rules, then their service will be cancelled,” said Bangar.

