Thane prison inmates lack proper sleeping spcae: CMO informs Court
A special anti-corruption bureau (ACB) court on Friday rejected Nationalist Congress Party MLA Ramesh Kadam’s plea for a cot, mattress and pillow after jail officials stated that Thane central prison, where Kadam is lodged, is overcrowded and currently accommodating over four times its maximum capacity.
Kadam had sought a cot, mattress and a pillow, claiming that since 2018 he had been suffering from severe pain in spinal cord because of which he is also suffering knee and neck pain, primarily because of sleeping on the floor.
The jail superintendent refused the application, contending that the Maharashtra Prisons Manual, 1979, has no provision for alotting a cot, mattress and pillow to an accused.
The chief medical officer (CMO) of the jail also opposed the plea, contending that due to the considerable rise in prisoners, demands of each cannot be met by the prison administration.
The CMO informed special judge RN Rokade that Thane jail had 17 general barracks and 126 independent rooms, with total capacity to accommodate 1,105 prisoners, but presently 4,553 prisoners lodged in the central prison.
“The prisoners are not getting enough space to sleep and also police guards are not available to produce the accused in court and hospital. Due to the aforesaid situation, for a temporary period the prisoners are allowed to sleep in the balcony of the first floor of the prison building,” the CMO informed the court. “Because of the same, 22 prisoners are on protest, 14 male and female prisoners have attempted suicide,” the CMO informed the court.
The special court accepted the stand of the jail authorities and rejected the NCP MLA’s plea. “Undoubtedly, the prison is flooded with the inmates,” said the court. “It is not possible to provide cot, mattress and pillow to each of the inmates, save as in exceptional cases.”
Kadam, who has been accused of syphoning of over ₹310 crore from a state-run body, was arrested from a five-star hotel on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in June, 2017.
Working as chairman of the government-run Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (ASDC), Kadam allegedly transferred the funds to organisations headed by him. The money, according to state CID officials, was meant for the welfare of backward communities for whom the corporation was set up.
The charges against Kadam include illegally sanctioning ₹41 crore to Joshaba Central Cooperative Society, an organisation controlled by him. Kadam, the legislator from Mohol in Solapur, also allegedly sanctioned ₹58 crore to set up a spinning mill in Aurangabad. The investigation revealed that the mill was controlled by him.
Several transactions made by Kadam on behalf of ASDC caused the corporation huge financial losses, according to the FIR registered against the MLA on June 19, 2017.
-
PSPCL issues notification for 300 free power units a month
Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Saturday issued a notification of providing 300 units to free power to state consumers per month. State power minister Harbhajan Singh said he notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers. As per the notification, in case of bimonthly consumption of up to 600 units (300 units per month), there would be zero bill for all domestic consumers.
-
Punjab, Haryana receive surplus rains as monsoon picks up pace
Chandigarh: Most of Haryana and Punjab, the grain bowl of India, received surplus rains between June 1 and July 22 as monsoon activity in the two states picked up pace in the last few weeks. The monsoon accounts for around 70% of the country's annual rainfall and irrigates 60% of its net sown area. Nearly half of India's population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly.
-
Swapping CEO’s hat for devotee’s
While growing up in a Maharashtrian household, I often heard about the fabled Warkari yatra—the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur to honour Vithoba. All these fancies were before work, family and Mumbai took over my life. Just to put things in perspective, let me put down a few markers that define the yatra: it's a 21-day-long journey that celebrates a tradition dating over 700 year. Its present format is roughly 200 years old.
-
Punjab Police conduct special drive to check smuggling of drug, arms
Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle checking operation in all 28 police districts of the state to check smuggling of drugs and arms. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav was in the field to conduct random checking of different checkpoints in the Ropar range, according to an official statement. “Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters wiped out from Punjab,” he said.
-
HC terms teacher accused of sexual harassment ‘predator’, denies bail
“In today's times, when women are being encouraged to be independent, a school-going girl needs to be given a sense of security so that she can learn, grow and earn without fear. However, predators like petitioner pose a serious threat to young girls and do not deserve any sympathy from the court,” the bench of justice Suvir Sehgal observed denying bail to the accused teacher, Gurjit Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics