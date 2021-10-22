Thane railway station platforms get fresh look with plants, flowers

The Care for Nature group of youngsters and senior citizens in Thane has been taking care of Thane railway station air quality by planting trees and taking care of them for more than a year.

The group recently arranged a ‘go green keep clean’ campaign in which they have kept plants on the Thane railway platforms. Commuters and railway authorities have felt nice to see flower pots on the platforms and appreciated the efforts.

Keshav Mahadik, 43, a daily commuter, feels relaxed by watching plants at the station. He said, “Generally, we have seen government bodies planting trees but not maintaining them, as a result the plants look pale and dry. But, as I travel daily from Badlapur to Thane, I have been watching these beautiful plants grow and well-maintained. Recently, I have noticed some flower plants and could not resist praising the railway authorities. They told me about the Care for Nature group that has started this project.”

An officer from Thane Railway Station said, “The group is really working hard and inspires us to take care of the plants. So many commuters have told us that they feel fresh and positive by looking at these beautiful plants.”

Ulhas Karle, a member of Care for Nature, said, “We have planted trees like Kamini, Nag Champa, Yellomanda, Golden Bamboo, Calathia, and Dracena. Our vice-president, Sachin Tembkar, and other members take care of them once a week as most are young and working. All of them love gardening and it has given a different look to the platforms without creating a hurdle for the commuters.”

Thane station is the oldest railway station in India. Approximately 6.50 lakh commuters use it daily. Besides, outstation trains pass by this station. Hence, the amount of pollution here is high.