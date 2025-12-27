MUMBAI: A Thane resident has been booked for allegedly posing as an official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and misusing a letterhead carrying a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thane resident booked for posing as PMO official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked KM Khan on Monday, based on a preliminary enquiry it conducted on a complaint from the PMO’s assistant director, AK Sharma, on August 28 last year. Sharma’s complaint said that Khan had allegedly claimed to be a “special advisor” in the PMO and was using a letterhead with a photograph of the prime minister.

Khan was booked under sections relating to impersonating a public servant, attempting to commit an offence of cheating and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The CBI’s investigation revealed that three letters of June-July 2024, attributed to Khan in the PMO complaint, which described him as “Direct PM Advisor PMO Office New Delhi”, and carried a photograph of Modi, were the same as those found in the possession of the accused.

Further, one of the letters that described him as a “special advisor in the PMO”, dated July 6, 2024, was allegedly sent by the accused to the PMO “with the intention to cheat the Prime Minister’s Office and thereby requested to issue a letterhead in his name,” the CBI First Information Report read.

The CBI investigation also revealed that the accused had also allegedly created a forged identity card, claiming it was issued by the “Ministry of Minority Affairs”. No record of the issuance of such an identity card was found in the ministry concerned, the CBI found.