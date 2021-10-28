Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane Sessions Court issues non-bailable warrant against Parambir
Additional Commissioner of Police (West region), Anil Kumbhare, says the warrant has been issued on Wednesday in connection with a complaint filed against Parambir Singh in the Thane Nagar police station in July this year
Parambir Singh, former commissioner of police, Thane, against whom a non-bailable warrant has been issued. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 09:12 PM IST
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane

The Thane Sessions Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Director General Parambir Singh, who currently stands accused of multiple criminal charges including extortion, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West region), Anil Kumbhare, confirmed that the warrant had been issued on Wednesday in connection with a complaint filed against the top cop in the Thane Nagar police station in July this year.

Singh, who has previously served as the Commissioner of Police, Thane, was booked along with 27 others including DCP Deepak Devraj, ACP NT Kadam, retired cop Pradeep Sharma, senior police inspector Rajkumar Kothmire and gangster Ravi Pujari based on a complaint filed by businessman Ketan Tanna, 54.

According to Tanna, the accused cops, from January 2018 to February 2019, extorted 1.25Cr from him and 3.45Cr from his friend and business associate, Sonu Jalan. The Thane Anti Extortion Cell had arrested Jalan in 2018 in connection with an alleged betting racket.

“Since Singh’s whereabouts are unknown and we are receiving multiple reports about him being in various locations in India and abroad, we had sought the warrant so that if and when he is arrested, bringing him back to Thane for inquiries would be easier. A non-bailable warrant provides enough basis for a local magistrate to grant transit remand to the investigating agency,” an officer with the Thane Nagar police station said.

