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Thane tribunal awards 86.62 lakh compensation to man seriously injured in 2021 road accident

Thane tribunal awards ₹86.62 lakh compensation to man seriously injured in 2021 road accident

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 02:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane, A tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of 86.62 lakh to a 29-year-old man who suffered life-altering injuries and 90 per cent functional disability in a road accident in 2021.

Thane tribunal awards 86.62 lakh compensation to man seriously injured in 2021 road accident

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Member R V Mohite, in his judgment, held the owner of a truck and Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd jointly and severally liable to pay the amount along with 9 per cent interest per annum to the claimant, Kunal Naresh Tandel.

The tribunal gave the ruling on April 9 and a copy of the order was made available on Thursday.

Appearing for the claimant, his counsel Sachin Mane told the tribunal that the accident occurred on August 12, 2021, when Tandel, then a 24-year-old engineering student, was riding his motorcycle on the Vasai-Navapur Road in Thane district. A speeding truck rammed into him from behind, causing crushing injuries to his abdomen and legs.

Mane represented the claimant, while advocates Abhimanyu Yadav and K V Poojari appeared for the truck owner and the insurance company, respectively.

According to the tribunal, the total award of 86.62 lakh includes 29.16 lakh for loss of income, 11.66 lakh for future prospects, and 10 lakh specifically for future medical expenses.

It also awarded 3 lakh for "loss of marriage prospects" and 5 lakh for "cosmetic and structural disfigurement."

The tribunal directed that out of the total compensation, a sum of 20 lakh be placed in a fixed deposit with the remainder transferred to the claimant's bank account.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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