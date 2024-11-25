Ever since the Shiv Sena-BJP government came to power in June 2022, the relations between chief minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have been a talking point in the corridors of power. With the new Mahayuti government returning to power, legislators and Mantralaya officers are left wondering how the synergy will be - if the same leaders are again at the helm of government. The top trio in Mahayuti and their synergy

When Shinde was unexpectedly made chief minister and even more surprisingly, Fadnavis was made his deputy, it was widely believed that Fadnavis, a former chief minister, would be a backseat driver since Shinde was new to the responsibility. Within a year, however, Shinde started asserting his authority. Whether it was the appointment of key police officers or handling Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s agitation, the duo were not on the same page. After he joined the government, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar too had differences with Shinde. The power tussle between the trio reduced after the Lok Sabha election results that shocked the ruling alliance, as it could win only 17 out of 48 seats in the state.

During the seat-sharing and campaign for assembly elections, the synergy between the three was visible. Following the verdict, with BJP winning 132 seats on its own, Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the post. The top leaders of not just state BJP but even other parties were making a beeline for Sagar bungalow at Malabar Hill over the weekend. On the other hand, Shinde has thrown his hat in the ring with his legislators suggesting that the chief ministership be divided for two and a half years each. The decision on the top job is expected in a day or two. Will the synergy between the top three continue? Time will tell.

Ajit eyeing Pawar’s new MLAs?

After winning 41 seats in the assembly elections and scoring over his uncle, NCP chief Ajit Pawar seems to be eyeing the 10 newly elected MLAs of the Sharad Pawar faction. Party leaders said Ajit Pawar dialled several newly elected MLAs of NCP (SP) and congratulated them. He also called some NCP (SP) candidates who lost the elections. A close aide said that Ajit’s confidence has grown after winning 41 seats and he is now planning to widen the party network.

Scores settled

While Vasai-Virar strongman Hitendra Thakur was busy “exposing” BJP leader Vinod Tawde, it was an old rival who settled scores with him in the assembly election. The enmity between Thakur and tribal rights activist Vivek Pandit was widely known. In the 1990s, the two often had a bitter tussle in the Vasai-Palghar belt. In 2009, Pandit contested against Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s Narayan Mankar as an independent and wrested the seat from the Thakur camp. In 2014, Thakur defeated him. This time, Pandit’s daughter Sneha Dube Pandit jumped into the fray on a BJP ticket. In a triangular fight, she became a giant killer by defeating Thakur by 3,153 votes.

After Uddhav, Raj to lose symbol?

Facing the rout in November 20 election is not the only similarity between the two Thackeray brothers. After Uddhav Thackeray, cousin Raj may also lose his election symbol. While Uddhav Thackeray lost the bow and arrow symbol due to an order of the Election Commision of India (ECI) based on a petition file by Shinde’s Shiv Sena, in the case of Raj, it could be due to a rule of the ECI. Under this rule, a registered political party that fails to get even one seat and a minimum of 8% of the total votes polled, loses its status as registered party. In such a case, the party loses its unique election symbol. MNS did not win a single seat and its vote share was 1.55%.

Anti-corruption activist to float party

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania who played a key role in exposing the irrigation scam along with a few others, announced on Sunday that she would soon float a new political party. Damania said the people are fed up with the defections and corrupt politicians and hence she is floating a party that would insist on probity in politics. Damania was in Aam Aadmi Party since its formation and had contested Lok Sabha election opposite Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur but later quit it following differences with top brass of the party.