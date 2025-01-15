Menu Explore
Thief breaks into doctor’s house in KEM campus

ByVinay Dalvi
Jan 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 46-year-old doctor’s house at the KEM Hospital’s campus was allegedly broken into by an unknown accused who fled with jewellery and US dollars, according to the Bhoiwada police. The incident took place on Monday when the doctor couple was at their respective work places.

“We have registered a case on the complaint of Dr Rahul Gupta, 46, a professor at KEM hospital. Dr Gupta’s wife, a gynaecologist, works in a Ghatkopar-based hospital. The family has been living in the KEM Hospital campus since December 2023. When the children returned home from school around 4pm, they found certain valuables missing,” said an officer from Bhoiwada police station.

He further said that on being informed, Dr Gupta rushed home and found that somebody had entered the house by breaking the door locks.”Several valuables from the cupboard were missing. Gold and silver ornaments and cash, including US dollars, totalling to 12 lakh, were stolen.”

Police have registered a case under section 305 (theft in dwelling house) and 331 (house trespass or house break-in) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

