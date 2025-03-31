MUMBAI: A dramatic chase in Palghar’s Vangaon village on Saturday evening took an unexpected turn when a fleeing mobile thief tumbled into a 50-foot-deep well—only to be rescued by the residents who were searching for him. Thief fleeing with stolen phone falls into well, gets rescued by pursuers

The accused, Mahadev Shinde, 27, had snatched a mobile phone from a local market stall, hoping for a quick getaway. However, his escape plan hit a technical snag when he realised the phone required facial recognition to unlock. Desperate, he approached a nearby mobile shop, attempting to bypass the security features. But his nervous behaviour raised suspicion, prompting the shopkeeper to question him about the phone’s ownership.

Faced with a barrage of inquiries, Shinde panicked. Instead of answering, he grabbed the phone back and bolted. Unfortunately for him, his getaway route was poorly planned. While escaping in the dark, he failed to spot a 50-foot-deep well near Vangaon Naka and plunged straight into it.

“There was little water inside, so he didn’t drown or sustain serious injuries,” said an officer from Vangaon police station. “But he was trapped and began shouting for help.”

Hearing the cries, residents gathered around the well, only to realise that the distressed man inside was the very thief they had been chasing. “Yet, instead of seeking revenge, the villagers chose compassion. A rope was lowered, and after a half-hour-long effort, Shinde was hoisted to safety,” said an eyewitness.

“We did what was needed. The police will deal with the robber. Our job was to save a man in distress,” said Ganpat Dhomre, a resident who was part of the rescue team. As the rescue unfolded, some villagers informed the police, who arrived and promptly took Shinde into custody.

“The residents of Vangaon displayed remarkable presence of mind and empathy. Instead of taking matters into their own hands, they ensured he was safe before handing him over to the authorities,” a police officer said.