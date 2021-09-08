Thief steals Rs50,000 from shop near Mumbai after gorging on gulab jamuns

An unknown burglar entered Chamunda medical shop at Kumbharpada in Chandansar, Virar (East) early on Tuesday and fled with ₹50,000 kept inside a drawer after relishing gulab jamuns from a can in the shelf. He also took away a few packets of farsan and biscuits from the shop.

The thief entered the shop by twisting the iron grills. However, the CCTV cameras inside the shop recorded the act and Virar police have seized the can for finger print investigation and forensic analysis.

“We have registered a case of house trespass and robbery and are investigating further,” said a Virar police officer.

The thief took away the cash and coins hidden inside a secret compartment in the drawers. Thus, the police are not ruling out the possibilities of this being an insider’s job.

“While leaving the shop, the thief also left the refrigerator, containing medicines and injections to be maintained at low temperatures, open. The owner said the drugs did not get spoiled,” said the officer.