MUMBAI: Three years after launching his first indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community, quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Wednesday announced a fresh round of what he described as the “final and decisive” agitation from August 29, warning that the protest would go ahead if the Maharashtra government failed to fulfil its promises within the next month.

Pune, India. Jan 24, 2024 - Maratha activist Manoj Jarange - Patil started the Marataha Aarakshan Morcha with thousands of Supporters from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district of Maharashtra to Mumbai. demanding Maratha reservation. The morcha will reach Mumbai on 26th. Jan 24, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

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Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarathi, his native village in Jalna district, Jarange Patil said none of the 10 demands raised by the community had been addressed despite assurances given by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government during his last protest in May. He said the upcoming agitation would be the community’s “final and decisive” battle and appealed to every Maratha to participate.

Alleging that the government had taken the community for granted, Jarange Patil urged people not to remain at home during the protest. He also appealed to Maratha members associated with ruling parties to join the agitation, saying they should place the interests of the community above political affiliations.

“The community members are not getting caste certificates despite the discovery of 5.8 million records containing Kunbi entries. I urge all community members to apply for the certificates so that the government has no excuse. The state government had assured us that the Hyderabad, Satara and Aundh Gazetteers would be implemented to facilitate more Kunbi records and enable Marathas to obtain OBC certificates, but nothing has been done. The government had also announced that cases registered against protesters over the past three years would be withdrawn, but that too has not happened,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jarange Patil further alleged that the government had failed to release funds to Maratha entrepreneurs through the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation. He said the government had also failed to extend the benefits of OBC welfare schemes to Marathas until Kunbi certificates were issued, despite assuring the community that it would do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jarange Patil further alleged that the government had failed to release funds to Maratha entrepreneurs through the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation. He said the government had also failed to extend the benefits of OBC welfare schemes to Marathas until Kunbi certificates were issued, despite assuring the community that it would do so. {{/usCountry}}

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“Similarly, our demand for a separate department for the Maratha community, on the lines of the existing OBC department, has also not been fulfilled despite repeated assurances. Every time we launch a protest, the government promises implementation, but nothing happens afterwards,” he said.

Jarange Patil had called off his indefinite hunger strike on May 31 after a government delegation led by Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, assured him that the demands would be addressed.

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Incidentally, Jarange Patil’s first indefinite hunger strike, which began on August 29, 2023, completes three years next month. The activist shot to prominence after police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse protesters at Antarwali Sarathi on September 1, 2023, triggering statewide protests over the Maratha reservation issue.

Responding to Jarange Patil’s allegations, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Kunbi caste certificates were being issued upon receipt of applications and that there was no significant pendency.

“Caste certificates are being issued on receipt of applications, and there is very low pendency. If anybody has any complaints or grievances related to the demands of the Maratha community, we will address those issues. The Mahayuti government has taken the biggest decisions for the welfare and aspirations of the Maratha community,” Fadnavis said.