Those travelling to Pune, Goa told to take alternate route via Uran Phata
MUMBAI/ NAVI MUMBAI/PUNE: The promise of a long weekend getaway turned into a nightmare for Mumbai and Pune residents, many of whom spent several hours on the road stuck in traffic snarls. The traffic departments of the two cities as well as Navi Mumbai and Thane are putting plans in place to ensure that residents aren’t stuck on their way out, or on their way back home.
The Navi Mumbai traffic police have asked travellers to take a signal-free route that passes via Uran Phata to join the Mumbai-Pune Expressway — the route to Pune and Goa, as well as other popular weekend destinations like Alibag and Lonavla — instead of the Sion-Panvel highway, which connects Belapur to Kalamboli junction. Major repair work undertaken by the Public Works department on the bridge at Kamothe (at the roadpali junction flyover near Pursharth HP fuel pump) also slowed up traffic on Saturday.
“The ongoing repair work of the bridge at Kamothe as well as the sudden increase of vehicular movement owing to the extended holiday is causing major traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel highway. We tweeted about the alternative route so that motorists planning for a trip via the expressway or through the old Panvel highway can avoid getting stuck. There are no potholes on the alternate route,” said DCP Traffic Navi Mumbai, Purushotam Karad.
“We have appointed additional manpower at the toll naka,” he added.
The alternative will help motorists beat the traffic by approximately 40 to 60 minutes. “In the alternative route suggested by the traffic department, motorists coming via the Sion-Panvel highway will have to take a left to Amra Marg, Nerul and then travel to NMMC headquarters, Belapur, proceed on Ulwe road to D-Point and take the exit to Kalamboli,” a senior traffic official from the Belapur unit explained.
A 10% increase of vehicular traffic was witnessed on Saturday, as city residents sought to drive out of town, Thane traffic officials said. Commuters faced at least 30-minute delays as traffic moved slowly on both the Mumbai Pune expressway as well as the Mumbai Nashik highway.
Motorists, stuck in traffic for hours on these roads on Saturday took to social media platform Twitter to seek help from the Navi Mumbai traffic police’s handle. “It took me almost two hours to travel from Airoli to Kalamboli which would usually take me 45 minutes. I can only imagine the plight of commuters heading out of town due to the bad roads and bridge repair,” said Airoli resident Anushka Parab.
Mumbai and Navi Mumbai residents stuck en-route to Lonavala and Goa shared live updates complaining about the serpentine queues at the Khalapur and Lonavla toll nakas. Some even decided to cancel their plans based on these traffic updates.
“We had earlier planned to go to Lonavala. However, after reading the updates shared by motorists stuck on the highway for hours and even at various toll booths, we cancelled the plan. It’s too chaotic,” said Snigdha Verma, a Nerul resident.
“The situation will prevail for the next three days, which is why we are appealing to motorists to consider taking the alternative route even if the route is slightly longer. It is better to be in moving traffic,” said a senior traffic police official.
The highway safety patrol (HSP) unit of the Maharashtra Police, which looks after traffic management issues on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway also has a plan in place in case the highway (both Mumbai and Pune-bound) is blocked by travellers leaving Lonavla and Khandala after their long weekend.
Traffic could be diverted at Somatane phata located on the Kiwale to Panvel stretch of the expressway in case of an emergency, HSP Pune incharge for the expressway, Sangeeta Phad, said.
“We have diversion plans ready and they are activated when there are heavy traffic jams. We co-ordinate with all the traffic units of the state, regular alerts are received and action is taken,” she said.
“We are coordinating on a regular basis with the traffic personnel of neighbouring cities in order to manage the exodus. There are certain parts of the road in Thane which are riddled with potholes, which lead to slow moving traffic. We reached out to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and ensured these potholes are fixed by Saturday afternoon. The potholes near Saket and Kharegaon have been filled. On Sunday, we will fill the potholes on the opposite side of road as vehicular movement on that end will increase by Monday,” said Datta Kamble, DCP, Traffic, Thane.
As the traffic towards Nashik increased, some of the vehicles going towards Taloja were diverted onto the Diva Agasen road.
(With inputs from Ankita Menon and Nadeem Inamdar)
-
'Role model for investors': Karnataka CM's rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Veteran investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning at 62, prompting an outburst of condolences across the country. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai remembered the business magnate as "a role model for young investors". Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar also paid tributes to the ace investor. The minister defined Jhunjhunwala as the Warren Buffet of India and he even paid condolences to his family. He was reported to be battling health issues.
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics