Those with ailments not given priority for Covid jabs, live in fear

As the civic body’s vaccination drive remains way behind its target owing to shortage of vials, patients with immunocompromised diseases, who are the most vulnerable. but are still to get the jab, remain the most hit. Pratik Soni, 30, has been on dialysis for the past 13 years. In March, when the state started the mass inoculation programme for those above 45 years with co-morbidities, he went to Tunga Hospital in Malad with the hope of getting the jab. But with a heavy heart, he had to return home without vaccination due to age restriction. On March 31, Soni, a patient living with chronic kidney ailment, started developing a fever with breathlessness. Next day, he immediately rushed to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo centre for Covid-19 testing. He was quarantined in a separate ward and on April 1, his report came positive for the infection.

Patients on dialysis are the most vulnerable as they have to undergo dialysis on alternate days, which not only weakens their immunity, but exposes them to other possible Covid-19 infected patients. “I wanted to get the vaccine, but due to the age restrictions, I couldn’t. I got discharged within six days on April 6, but I remained positive for the next 20 days. Every alternate day, I have to travel to BKC from Borivli for dialysis. I am glad I survived the infection, but many don’t,” said Soni.

Vasundhara Raghavan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Kidney Warriors Foundation, had written to the Central government requesting to include kidney patients for universal vaccination.

She said, “Earlier, the government didn’t include patients on dialysis, and now when the age limit for vaccination has been increased to 18 years, vaccines aren’t available. The vaccination slots are getting filled within seconds. This is similar to booking Tatkal railway tickets.”

Similar demands have been raised by patients who suffer from other chronic ailments such as tuberculosis, HIV and cancer, who are equally vulnerable to the infection.

A 44-year-old Malad resident, who has been living with HIV, is running from pillar to post for the vaccine. Talking to HT, she said, “In the third phase, the government didn’t include vulnerable groups. I even wrote a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to include HIV patients in the list of beneficiaries, but nothing happened. I stay with my two children and elderly in-laws. If I contract the Covid-19 infection and spread it to my family, who will be responsible for that?” The patient lost her husband to HIV in 2018. Since then, she has been earning her living by working with a non-government organisation (NGO) as a counsellor for people living with HIV.

Social activists believe such delay can further increase the fatality rate in Mumbai, which already stands at 2%. Ganesh Acharya, a person living with HIV, said, “The government should have prioritised the vulnerable group. With the second wave, as the cases have doubled and every second person is getting infected, we are now living in fear.”

As per data provided by the BMC, unlike last year, the highest number of infections is visible among people in the age group of 20 to 40 years. “Last year, due to lack of awareness, people above the age of 60 years were contracting the highest number of infections. But this year, the infection rate is the highest in young adults, so it is essential to vaccinate them at the earliest to control the ongoing second wave,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the BMC Covid-19 death committee.

“We have 136 centres which are capable of vaccinating 75,000 daily. But if we don’t get the vaccines, we can’t do anything. In fact, until the Centre gives us the nod to include patients with chronic illness in the priority list, we can’t immunise them,” said a senior officer from the BMC health department.