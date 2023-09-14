Threat of drought looms large as water levels in Maha dams down by 20%

Mumbai: The state is now possibly staring at a drought-like condition with the monsoon deficit widening due to a prolonged dry spell. The water level in the state’s dams is down by 20% compared to last year and as per the report of the agriculture department, 194 tehsils out of 358 tehsils of Maharashtra are facing drought. HT Image

Considering the situation on the ground, state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde has indicated that if the current dry spell continues, the government will declare the drought on the basis of district-wise situation.

“Due to the prolonged dry spell in the various parts of the state, there is a drought-like situation in half of Maharashtra and in some parts of state, there is excess rain. Even if we consider the Marathwada region there is the drought-like situation in half of Marathwada and there was heavy rain in some districts. So, the decision about declaring drought will be taken on the basis of the situation in that district. If the current dry spell continues, the government will have to declare drought across the state,” said Munde on Wednesday.

A report of the agriculture department says that out of 358 tehsils in state, there is drought-like situation (as the term is used in administration) in 194 tehsils in the state. The most affected areas include western Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada (central Maharashtra) and northern Maharashtra.

As of now, Jayakwadi which is the biggest dam in Marathwada, has only 34.52% water storage compared to the 96.75% water storage last year. Ujani which is the biggest dam in western Maharashtra has only 23.65% water compared to 100% last year during this time. Dams in Nashik revenue division which covers all of northern Maharashtra have 68.12% water storage, Aurangabad division has 32.45 % water storage and Pune region has 72.87% water storage.

According to reports of the revenue department, rainfall in some parts of the state has contributed to marginal increase in average rainfall this year.

Average expected rainfall in Maharashtra between June 1 and September 11 is 890.4mm and against its state it has received average rainfall of 766mm which is 86% of average rainfall.

Last week it was 81.6% of average rainfall. Even after marginal relief due to rain in some parts the dry spell in other parts has worsened the drinking water situation in rural parts as 109 villages and hamlets were added in week in the list of areas which were supplied water by tankers.

Number of tankers was also increased by 62 and the government has put 468 tankers on the road to supply potable water to 2,064 villages and hamlets. Last year during this period only six villages and hamlets were dependent on tankers for potable water.

The rain deficit in the state has also affected the crops in the state. As per the report of agriculture commissioner office to agriculture department the production of kharif crops is going to decline.

“The growth of all crops has been affected due to the dry spell in the month of August. Therefore, the production of pearl millet (bajra) is expected to decrease by 31%. The productivity of pearl millet crops was 1,090.73kg per hectare. This year it is estimated to come down to 757.62 kg, which means a decrease in productivity by 31%. Besides that, a decrease of 6% in kharif jowar (sorghum), 11% in ragi,” said an officer in the agriculture department.

He added that soybean is one of the main crops in Maharashtra during kharif season and the productivity is expected to decrease by 12%, cotton by 13% and groundnut by 12%.