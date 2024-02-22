Three arrested in MCOCA accused murder case

Navi Mumbai: More than a week after a gang of five murdered a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) accused out on bail — the police have arrested three accused — with the main accused, a fellow MCOCA detainee, still at large. On February 17, Chirah Mahesh Loke, 30, was killed in Nerul by a fellow MCOCA accused, Arvind Sodha, whom he met during their detention in jail. (Representational Image)

The first arrest was made a day after the incident. Arbaz Jayasuddin Shaikh, 25, was arrested at his aunt’s house in Mumbra. Later, in further interrogation of Shaikh, the police traced the second accused, Deepak Suresh Kharatmal, 28, from Sanpada.

After Nerul police made the first two arrests, the case was transferred to unit I of the crime branch. The crime branch later arrested Umesh Janjal alias Gavthi, 32, from Sanpada.

“Though there have been talks of the accused being linked with the Gawli gang, there has been no such evidence about the same,” Abasaheb Patil, senior police inspector, crime branch, said. “As per the investigation, the accused are all history sheeters and are involved in various crimes but not with any gang.”

Sodha and Loke had met each other while in jail for two different crimes. The FIR of murder was registered against Sodha and the co-accused by Nerul police after the murder. According to the complaint lodged by Loke’s wife Priyanka, 28, who was also injured in the attack, her husband had told her that Sodha had been threatening him to abandon the ‘mathadi work’ that he got at Mankhurd and hand it to him.

She also said that on February 9, when she and her husband were sitting near the pond at Nerul gaon, Sodha’s gang members had approached him and threatened him again, saying that he needed to leave the work he had got at Mankhurd as that is Sodha’s area.