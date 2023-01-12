Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Three cut man’s private parts over dispute

Three cut man's private parts over dispute

Published on Jan 12, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly chopping the private parts of a 30-year-old man over a dispute in Dombivli on Tuesday. Hailing from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, all of them worked as daily wage labourers in Dombivli MIDC. They were roommates and lived in the Golavali area

ByNK Gupta

Dombivli: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly chopping the private parts of a 30-year-old man over a dispute in Dombivli on Tuesday.

According to the Manpada police, the accused have been identified as Sonukumar Siyaram Ram, 32, Karan Ram, 28, and Surendra Kumar Ram, 35, while the victim has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Munishiram, 30.

Hailing from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, all of them worked as daily wage labourers in Dombivli MIDC. They were roommates and lived in the Golavali area.

The incident took place at about 1 am when they were consuming alcohol in their room. Police sources said the prime accused, Sonu Kumar and Sanjay Kumar had some family dispute, which had led to fights between them.

On Tuesday, Sonu assaulted Sanjay along with his two associates. Karan and Surendra held the victim, while Sonu cut the victim’s private parts. Later, one of them informed the police about the incident.

The police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where the doctor referred him to J J Hospital for further treatment.

Shekhar Badage, senior police inspector, said, “During interrogation, the trio revealed that there was a family dispute between them. We have arrested the accused.”

A case has been registered under the charge of attempt to murder and common intention against them.

