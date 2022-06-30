Three members of a family, driver found dead in Mumbai’s Kandivali West

Three members of a family and their driver were found dead late on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kandivali West, which the police suspect was a deliberate act by the driver who allegedly killed the three before ending his life.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 11 pm and 11:30 pm on Wednesday when neighbours and relatives of the victims, who live in the same building, alerted the police after they heard loud noises from the house.

The police reached the spot shortly after midnight and found the door locked from inside. When they broke open, all four were found dead, said a police officer.

The police suspect that the driver killed the 42-year-old woman and her two daughters and later committed suicide, said a crime branch officer who did not wish to be named.

The driver has also left a suicide note behind, but the police refused to divulge further details.

The Kandivali police station has registered four ‘accidental death’ reports in connection with the incident, and an investigation is on.