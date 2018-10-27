Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 27, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Teen girl commits suicide by jumping off 13th floor of Mumbai high-rise

The girl was a resident of Imperial Tower in Tardeo.

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2018 14:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mumbai,Mumbai news,Mumbai suicide
Policer says the motive behind the suicide is still unclear and inquiry is on.(Reuters File Photo)

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 13th floor of a building at Tardeo in central Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Priyanka Kothari, a resident of Imperial Tower in Tardeo, ended her life in the early hours, a police official said.

“The girl jumped off 13th floor of the building, following which some people alerted the police. She was then taken to civic-run Nair Hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” he said.

“The motive behind the suicide is still unclear and our inquiry is on,” he said.

After the post-mortem the body will be handed over to her parents, he said.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 14:25 IST

tags

more from mumbai