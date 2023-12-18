Mumbai: Despite designating over 300 spots for parking four-wheelers and two-wheelers in Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar jurisdiction (MBVV), the MBVV police have failed to kick-start the project blaming the Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations for not erecting the signboards. Three months on, MBVV traffic police failed to implement parking project

In September this year, the MBVV traffic police identified 300 spots for the parking project to fight illegal parking in the twin city. Three months on, the project failed to take off and now the traffic police blame the civic bodies.

Prakash Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) MBVV said that after discussions with the municipal corporations, they issued a notification letting the citizens know that within 15 days, the parking spots would be designated, however, Gaikwad added that the project had been delayed.

“We have done our part, now the signboards have to be put up by the civic authorities. The measurements and heights for the signboards have also been done at each spot,” said Gaikwad.

The traffic management policies were stuck for two years since the formation of the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar commissionerate, affecting smoother traffic in the region. Residents urging the government to allocate parking spots stated that parking on several internal roads and stretches has become a nightmare for them. Residents said that since there were no dedicated parking spaces, motorists parked their four-wheelers and two-wheelers across the lanes and bylanes making it difficult for others to even pass from the road.

Manoj Patil, Vasai Vidhansabha pramukh from Bhartiya Janta Party said, “There were marked spaces for parking facilities in the (Development Plan) DP of the civic body which they needed to acquire and make parking allotments, however, that did not happen and it just remained on paper.

“Even now, there’s no sign of the parking project taking off in the city,” said one of the residents.

According to traffic police, from January to August 2023, 2,35,459 challans had been issued by the police for various offences, including illegal parking.

The police have collected ₹50 lakh fine from 7,963 motorists in 2023 till August for illegal parking. “Until the signs are not up it is unfair to penalise the commuters for parking illegally even if we have designated the spots and spread awareness for the same,” added Gaikwad.

When contacted, a spokesperson from VVMC said, “We have begun the process of issuing tenders. The project will kick start soon.”